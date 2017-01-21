Kylie Jenner Steps Out On Steamy Date With Tyga, Takes Bella Hadid's Side Over Selena Gomez In Fight For The Weeknd

Kylie Jenner had a date with longtime boyfriend Tyga looking red hot, according to ET Online. Even though the makeup mogul has a longtime love already, she was spotted showing off her cleavage and rocking a red leather mini-skirt to make heads turn for all the right reasons. Kylie Jenner and Tyga Have a Red Hot Date Night in NYC: Pics!https://t.co/YPDK28nOdK @etnow pic.twitter.com/6L8eTFNWrW — Stacey Cole (@SC83Inquisitr) January 21, 2017 Kylie Jenner stepped out with rapper Tyga on Tuesday to have a date in New York City. But cold, rainy weather and having a boyfriend is no excuse for the reality TV star, who showed off huge cleavage in a nude-colored tight top, while emphasizing her long legs with a red leather mini-skirt. Tyga didn’t seem to mind his girlfriend’s revealing outfit, as he appeared in good spirits alongside his brunette beauty. Kylie Jenner complemented her look with a matching red trench coat and had PVC Yeezy boots for some transparent protection from the rainy weather. Kylie Jenner and Tyga were spotted leaving Carbone, the Italian restaurant in NYC, around the same time as the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer The Weeknd. A source revealed to ET Online that the lovebirds and The Weeknd had separate dinners but left the celebrity-beloved restaurant at the same time. Brunette is Best A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 17, 2017 at 7:32pm PST The Weeknd’s Tuesday night out is the first time the “Starboy” hitmaker has made a public appearance since reports about his budding romance with Selena Gomez surfaced on the Internet after the two were spotted making out in public. Selena spotted with The Weeknd???????????? pic.twitter.com/Y098tYed4u — Selena Gomez (@SeIenaGDaily) January 13, 2017 And since Kylie Jenner is friends with The Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid, and since true girlfriends naturally support one another when it comes to their love life, the cosmetics guru has reportedly sided with the supermodel against Gomez. Kylie Jenner finds herself caught in the middle of a twisted love triangle between Gomez, The Weeknd, and Hadid. And she has to pick sides. In fact, she’s already picked one, according to Hollywood Life. When reports about The Weeknd’s new flame surfaced last week, Hadid reportedly reacted a few days later saying she’s “p*ssed” at her former pal Gomez for breaking the girlfriend’s No. 1 rule of not dating one another’s exes. Although Kylie Jenner has always been close pals with Gomez, she has reportedly decided to side with Hadid. According to a source cited by Hollywood Life, the makeup mogul wants the “Starboy” singer and Hadid to get back together. “Selena should be worried because Bella has a lot of friends that want to see her and Abel back together.” Selena was listening to The Weeknd’s new album “Starboy” while out in West Hollywood, California. [January 15, 2017] pic.twitter.com/EDp41tLlSZ — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) January 16, 2017 The source also said that Kylie Jenner wants to “double date” with them, but added that she’s more Team Bella than Team Selena. Hadid, who broke up with The Weeknd in November last year, recently posted a mysterious Instagram snap of herself showing a middle finger. Kylie Jenner finds herself in even more trouble because Hadid reportedly still loves the “Can’t Feel My Face” hitmaker and wants him back. And Jenner, as a person close to both Hadid and Gomez, has a means to help the supermodel get back together with The Weeknd. According to a source close to Hadid, the model is also “hurt” and “p*ssed” that her ex has moved on “so quickly” with Gomez, according to People magazine. The insider was also quick to add that it was Hadid who broke up with the “Starboy” singer. It already sounds like a lot of drama going on, and apparently, Kylie Jenner could play a huge role in the twisted love triangle between Hadid, The Weeknd, and Gomez. Kylie’s sister is Kendall Jenner, who is BFFs with Gigi Hadid, Bella’s older sister. [Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]