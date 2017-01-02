Lauren Conrad Pregnant With First Child With Husband William Tell

Lauren Conrad is pregnant with her first child. The Hills and Laguna Beach star announced that she and her husband, William Tell, were expecting their first baby via an Instagram post on Sunday, January 1. As E! News‘ Mike Vulpo exclaimed, “Now this is how you kick off a brand-new year!” Conrad announced the news that she’s pregnant to her nearly 6 million Instagram followers by sharing a photo of her hand holding an image from a sonogram. “Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…” the caption accompanying the photo read. The post quickly racked up over 600,000 likes and 20,000 comments. Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet… A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST As Vulpo notes, Conrad mentioned she and Tell would like to have children in a 2015 blog post on her official website that answered questions fans had posted to her Instagram account. In response to the question “How many kids do you want to have,” Conrad responded, “Maybe two… That way we aren’t outnumbered.” Now that she is pregnant with their first child, Lauren and William are well on their way to reaching that goal. In the Q&A post Lauren Conrad answered a wide range of questions on a variety of topics, from simple things like “What was the first CD you ever bought?” and “What is your go-to cocktail?”, to more personal issues such as “What is your biggest pet peeve?” and “Have you ever been to a psychic? What did they tell you?” and “What is your favorite thing about being married? What is the hardest part?” Lauren Conrad became famous almost instantly in 2004 when she began appearing in the MTV series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which focused on the lives of several students who attended Laguna Beach High School in Orange County, California. Conrad narrated the first season of the show and appeared in 26 episodes, according to her IMDB profile. She appeared as a guest on numerous television shows after that, including The City, Bromance, Osbournes Reloaded and four episodes of The Late Show with Davide Letterman, before landing a starring role in The Hills in 2006. Lauren also appeared in 86 episodes of The Hills from 2006-2009. Conrad was nominated for a Female Reality/Variety TV Star award at the Teen Choice Awards every year from 2006 to 2010 for her role in The Hills. She won the award every year she was nominated except for 2010. She lost the Kardashians, collectively, for Keeping Up with the Kardashians that year. Lauren Conrad has remained a staple on talk shows and and other television series since. In 2006 Lauren began dabbling in acting as well, with voice roles in a couple of episodes of Family Guy and a part in Epic Movie. Lauren has also penned several best-selling novels and works of nonfiction. Celebrating 2 wonderful years with my love today! A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Sep 13, 2016 at 2:28pm PDT Lauren Conrad married William Tell, a musician who played guitar for Something Corporate before starting a solo career, in 2014. In 2013, soon after she and Tell became engaged, Conrad told Cosmopolitan that he was the ideal man for her. “William hates it when I say this, but he really is a very nice guy, and when you meet a nice guy who also manages to keep your interest, that is the dream,” Lauren said. “If you’re going to settle down, it should be with someone you can’t stop thinking about.” Two years later, as she answered her fans’ questions on her website, it was clear that the love between Conrad and Tell had not faded. “My favorite thing about being married is knowing that I have a partner in life that I get to do so many wonderful things with,” Lauren said in response to the question about what her favorite part of marriage is. “Dreaming of the things we will do 20 years from now is so fun.” Imagining what they will be doing 20 years from now may still be fun for Conrad and Tell while she is pregnant, but as Vulpo jokes, “Before the end of the year, Lauren will be all about diapers, strollers and nursery’s.” [Featured image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]

