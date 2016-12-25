Liam Hemsworth And Miley Cyrus Celebrate Christmas In Ugly Sweaters

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have had a rocky relationship. While the two have kept fans on edge with whether or not they would remain together for the long haul, they appear to be going strong. The celebrity couple ushered in the festive season at a Hemsworth holiday party, rocking some ugly Christmas sweaters. The pair partied with Liam’s brother, Chris Hemsworth, and his wife, Elsa Pataky. Liam and Miley have seemed to be closer than ever lately, despite their many ups and downs.. The pair split in 2013, before reuniting last year. Social media posts prove that the power couple are crazy about each other. Liam shared a picture on Instagram of him and his sweetie. Happy birthday Jesus A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:22pm PST Liam sported a striped sweater decorated with reindeer and candy canes. Miley, known for her wild fashion sense, paired her birthday Jesus sweater with a sequined bow and holiday light necklace. She later changed into a Santa Claus-inspired dress, still wearing her bow. Fun Christmas Party with my family ! Fiesta de Navidad con mi family!!! ???????? happy Christmas! Feliz Navidad! A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Dec 23, 2016 at 11:12pm PST The Australian actor has been proving his devotion to his fiancé ever since they renewed their engagement. His Instagram has been filled with posts of Miley. E! News reported that the couple have been displaying their love. “Liam has been more active on the social network in general and the two have shared more photos of themselves together more since they got back together.” This makes the second Christmas celebration for Liam and Miley. A few days ago, the couple celebrated the holiday with the Cyrus family. Present at the get together were Miley’s dad, Billy Ray, mom Tish, and siblings Brandi, Trace, Braison, and Noah. Miley’s sister, Brandi, posted a picture of the family gathered around the Christmas tree. While most of the family is dressed casually, Miley stood out standing front and center wearing pajamas. Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing ???? A photo posted by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:33pm PST Also present was Liam’s dog, Dora. Miley was with her beau last year when he adopted the pooch from a rescue organization in LA. A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 20, 2016 at 6:01pm PST According to ET, the couple’s difficulties have only brought them closer together. A source “close to The Voice production” shared “that Liam has visited Miley on set, spending time in craft services while the singer worked as a coach.” Miley and Liam began seeing each other when filming The Last Song back in 2009. Their on-screen romance blossomed in real life. Their on-again, off-again relationship was finally solidified in 2012, when the pair announced their engagement. Many people thought they were too young for such a commitment at the time; Miley was only 19, and Liam was 22. Whether or not their struggles were due to their age, the couple called off the wedding the following year. Now, however, the couple is definitely on again, much to the delight of their fans. Miley was spotted wearing her engagement ring again at the beginning of January, and finally confirmed last October on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the couple are once again making wedding plans. According to Elle, Miley also shared why wearing her engagement ring is so significant as it is out of keeping with her usual wacky style. I actually—This is really weird because this is like real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy, and they don’t look that good together ’cause they kind of mix up. So sometimes I like replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune. And he’s kind of like what’s going on? ‘Well,’ I am like, ‘This isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me. While the couple celebrating Christmas definitely proves Liam and Miley are ready to commit to each other for good, there are still no reports on when the pair plan to get married. Could 2017 finally be the year that Miley Cyrus becomes Mrs. Liam Hemsworth? [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx