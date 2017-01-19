Maddie Ziegler And Jack Kelly Dating? 'Dance Moms' Star Hints At Relationship With Australian Teen

Are Maddie Ziegler and Jack Kelly dating? That’s the question fans are asking after the 14-year-old Dance Moms star posted pictures on her social media account that appear to show her snuggling with the Australian teenager. As AOL reports, Maddie is swinging through Australia right now, doing her dance tour as well as promoting her new animated film, Ballerina. It appears that, while she was in The Land Down Under, she met a young gent named Jack Kelly, and now the two are an item. At least, that’s what she seems to be indicating on social media. On Wednesday, she posted a shot on Instagram showing her in a bathroom (ew!), with the young lad’s arms around her. ???? A photo posted by Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) on Jan 18, 2017 at 5:15am PST She didn’t say anything about it, except to provide a heart caption, indicating love. Jack Kelly posted the exact same photo on his own Instagram account at more or less the same time. And, as any teenager will tell you, liking or sharing an Instagram photo is tantamount to confirming a relationship. A while earlier, Maddie posted a slightly less romantic photo of herself and Jack, along with another friend, enjoying some bowling. ????#ytb A photo posted by Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) on Jan 18, 2017 at 2:46am PST So, right now a couple of points need to be made. First of all, Maddie is a child (she’s 14), and teenagers that age don’t exactly “date” (neither of them are even old enough to drive) as much as cuddle and hold hands and share sweet nothings. Second, they obviously live on separate continents, so once Maddie puts Australia in her rear view mirror her “relationship” with Jack is going to come to an end. Especially with all of those boys who are closer to her clamoring for her attention. So enjoy it while it lasts, kids. Another question Maddie Ziegler fans are asking is, who is Jack Kelly? The short answer is, your guess is as good as mine. The long answer is, apparently he’s just another Australian boy who has done nothing to attain any sort of “celebrity” status. And as for where they met; again, you guess is as good as mine. About all anyone can say definitively about their meeting is that it took place in Australia. Nevertheless, cuddling and holding hands with a loved one of the opposite sex (or same sex, if that’s your thing), and calling it a relationship, is a normal part of being a teenager, so, good for Maddie and Jack. Not for nothing, it appears that Maddie’s fans aren’t taking the news of her “dating” Jack Kelly particularly well. In the comments on her Instagram photo, some are supportive. Others are a little… menacing. The negative comments appear directed at Jack, in case he has any ill intentions or is planning on being less than a gentleman. “If you break her heart, I’ll f***ing kill you ok? Have a good relationship” “Dude if you ever hurt her, I’ll hunt you down. But [for real] Maddie is made of gold, treat her right.” Apart from the thinly-veiled threats, it appears that Jack Kelly’s rumored relationship with Maddie Ziegler has provided another benefit to the Australian lad: thousands of people have flocked to his Instagram account to see what he’s about. This is the first time Maddie Ziegler has hinted at being in a relationship. Her younger sister, Mackenzie Ziegler (12), has been rumored to be attached to tween singer Johnny Orlando. However, Mackenzie is 12, so read up a few paragraphs to see what I said about children “dating.” As of this writing, no adults have confirmed whether or not Maddie Ziegler and Jack Kelly are dating. [Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for Dizzy Feet Foundation]