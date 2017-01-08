Meghan Markle Never Harbored Ambitions To Be A Princess, Says Her Brother Who Believes Prince Harry Is ‘Lucky’

Meghan Markle’s half-brother revealed details about Prince Harry’s girlfriend and one of them was her lack of ambition to be a princess when she was growing up. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Thomas Markle Jr. said that while his sister loved fairytales like Cinderella and The Little Mermaid, she never mentioned wanting to be like them. “Meghan is already accomplished in life and now there’s this on top of it. I mean it’s every girl’s dream to become a princess but she never said anything about it. She did like Cinderella and The Little Mermaid but she never had a Prince Harry poster or anything like that. But still, I think she fits the bill more than anyone.” His statement might be a reference to Duchess Catherine, still called as Kate Middleton, who allegedly had Prince William’s photo on her bedside table while she was still studying. Meghan’s older brother likewise revealed that Prince Harry already met their father during one of his visits to Toronto, Canada. The elder Thomas, he says, is proud of the blossoming romance between Harry and Meghan. “He’s pretty happy about Harry and he’s extremely proud of her. They have an amazing relationship, they’re very close and they always have been,” he remarked. [Image by Mike McGregor/Getty Images] The confirmation of Meghan’s brother puts the rumors to rest that the Suits actress is “furious” because her beau keeps on dodging invitations for him to meet Meghan’s family. It is believed that Meghan already met several members of Harry’s family including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and of course, Queen Elizabeth II. Thomas further revealed details about Meghan’s childhood. She fancies both her studies and acting. Since their father used to be a lighting director, Meghan would accompany him sometimes in the studio which made her fonder of the acting industry. She spent much of her childhood on the set of General Hospital, the show her father worked for. Unlike Harry who is revealed to be mischievous as a child, Meghan never got in trouble because “school was the most important thing for her – that and the stage.” For him, Prince Harry does not have to go the extra mile to prove to the family how much he loves Meghan. “I think it is wonderful. As long as he takes care of and loves Meg, he doesn’t have to do anything else – although I would like to shake his hand and meet him.” Regardless of how tough it is to be in a relationship watched by many, Thomas hopes that things will work out for Harry and Meghan. Despite her lack of ambition as a child to be a royal, he believes that his sister’s character makes her fit to become one. “There’s been a lot of things said about Markle but it really doesn’t matter what people come up with and what they say. She’s the right girl for the job [of being a princess]. It’s not a job but she’s the right girl. You couldn’t get a more refined, well-rounded person than her. Look at them when they look at each other – they love each other. So it’ll be great, it’ll be royal. I just want her to be happy.” Finally, he says that Princess Diana’s youngest son is “lucky” because Meghan is a “very good girl.” [Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images] Harry and Meghan first met in May last year. The prince was in Toronto for a promotional tour of the 2017 Invictus Games. It wasn’t until November when they publicized their romance. Harry was reportedly intent to keep things private but had to defend Meghan through an official Palace statement when she became the subject of cruel remarks. [Featured Image by Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald]

