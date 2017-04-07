Meghan Markle's Blog 'The Tig' Closed, Is End Of 'The Tig' A Start Of A New Stage For Meghan And Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement announcement could be right around the corner if a Kate Middleton Twitter fan account is to be believed. Twitter user @HRHKateBlog may have a point when she speculates on the reason Meghan Markle’s blog, the Tig, is shut down. According to People, Meghan’s decision to shut down the Tig has nothing to do with Prince Harry, and everything to do with Markle’s growing professional commitments Meghan Markle has closed her blog, which is the strongest indication yet that she is heading toward HRH status: #PrinceHarry #TheTig pic.twitter.com/rypgkldaxn — HRH Kate Middleton (@HRHKateBlog) April 7, 2017 A Markle insider shared with the outlet that maintaining the Tig is a “full-time job” which Meghan just doesn’t have time for now that she’s taken on more humanitarian work and an expanded role on Suits. “She wants to focus this season of Suits, which just starting filming and spending more time in the field on her philanthropy.” That may be all there is to the Tig story, but Meghan and Prince Harry are spending more and more time together, and it’s obvious that the more time Markle and Prince Harry spend together, the less time she has for the Tig and other aspects of her life. Fans wonder if ‘The Tig’ closing is the next step in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s romance. [Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images] Meghan even moved in with Prince Harry at his Kensington Palace cottage for several months after the New Year. The 35-year-old only returned to her Toronto home when it was time to resume filming for the next season of Suits. am i reading into it too much or is it kinda bad that meghan’s name isn’t in this after all the rumors of her leaving suits i’m ???? https://t.co/1FAzDOhn8X — ㅤ (@tropicaltroian) April 6, 2017 There are plenty of rumors floating around that say this is Meghan Markle’s last season playing Rachel Zane on the hit show. Combined with the news about the Tig and the growing intimacy between Markle and Prince Harry, the trend seems to lead towards the possibility that Meghan will soon trade in her acting career to become a princess. Meghan Markle is leaving the tig, and now i’m scared about Suits — jess (@lorelaisbush) April 7, 2017 While it is probably perfectly true that Meghan wants more hours to give to her acting and philanthropy, it looks like she’s making a choice to give priority to Prince Harry rather than to her writing. That means that the end of the Tig could well be the beginning of the next stage of Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship. If Prince Harry and his girlfriend want to take their relationship any further, they’ll have to make changes to their transatlantic lifestyle, and that can only mean that Markle will uproot and go to England. There’s no way a British royal prince so close to the throne is going to move to Canada, not even for the Tig herself. As Prince Harry’s fiance, Meghan Markle would join Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William on royal engagements. [Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images] Us Weekly wrote that Prince Harry and Markle “have been traveling a lot” together lately and reminds readers that a Markle insider said Harry and the Tig writer are planning a future together. “[They] have spoken candidly about their future. They see a life together.” Markle didn’t give an explanation when she posted her farewell message to the Tig’s many fans. She merely said that it was “time to say goodbye to the Tig,” and that could mean anything. Meghan described how the Tig began as a “passion project” in the days when she had more time than she has now, and she closed out her final Tig post with a special message of inspiration. Her words could just as easily be directed towards herself as she contemplates a future as a royal wife. “Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’ Above all, don’t ever forget your worth.” [Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images and Matt Dunham/AP Images]