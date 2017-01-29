Miranda Kerr Comes Clean About Her True Feelings For Ex Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry

Miranda Kerr’s romantic relationship with Orlando Bloom may be in the past, but that doesn’t mean the former couple has completely cut ties. In fact, Kerr and Bloom share parenting duties, so their son keeps Orlando intertwined in Kerr’s life and vice versa. Being bonded through a child doesn’t always work well with all failed relationships, but, for Miranda, life has taken an unexpected and positive turn. She now opens up about co-parenting with Orlando Bloom and just how she feels about having to welcome Katy Perry into their extended family. Miranda Kerr Shares Her Thoughts On Orlando Bloom And His Role As Dad Miranda Kerr opens up about co-parenting with Orlando Bloom. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] Together with Bloom, Miranda has one son, 6-year-old Flynn Christopher Bloom, and, as US Weekly reports, Kerr and Flynn get along well with both Orlando and his lady love, Perry. Not only does Ms. Kerr get along well with Katy, but she reveals that Flynn is very happy, when he has the chance to spend time with Ms. Perry. Kerr adds that they’re a big, happy family. “They get along really well. We are a modern family,” says Miranda. The adults all get along well too, reports Ms. Kerr. The Victoria’s Secret model says that she has developed a new kind of relationship with her ex, sharing that she and Bloom have a bond built on friendship and trust. She says they have moved beyond their romantic past and developed a stronger familial bond. “Orlando and I, we’re literally like family,” Miranda said. “He like … a brother. It’s very weird, but we really care for each other and have a great relationship, so we’re very lucky.” Miranda and Orlando called it quits in 2013 and, while Bloom’s romance with Katy Perry has been much more publicized, Kerr has also moved on, finding new love with Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel. Kerr announced their engagement this past July. Recently, Miranda took the opportunity to gush about her engagement to Spiegel, anew. Miranda said that the best part of being engaged has been “really feeling like you have a partner, like you’re on the same team with someone … I just feel really lucky to, you know, have someone that I communicate so well with and vice versa. Like, we really communicate well and that’s really important and when you find that, it’s really special.” Miranda Kerr Unites With Mother Denim For A Good Cause Miranda Kerr has united with Mother Denim for a good cause. [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] When she’s not spending time with Flynn, Orlando, and Katy Perry, Miranda Kerr is working on her modeling career and, as Daily Telegraph reports, designing her own line of jeans in collaboration with Mother Denim. The new fashion line was set up to benefit a worthy and special cause. Proceeds from the sale of Kerr’s new line of jeans will go to help babies born prematurely at Royal Hospital for Women at Randwick. Miranda’s 12 piece clothing line includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, a skirt, and a jumpsuit in addition to jeans. Kerr and Mother Denim designed the line with a 70s influence, but with a modern twist to give the clothing line a unique flair of its own. The pieces range from $105 to $325 per item, but the hefty price tag is worth it, because a percentage goes toward funding the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. “We really appreciate Miranda Kerr’s support,” foundation representative Anne Lazarakis said. “She has visited the hospital and has met parents whose babies are in the NICU.” Ms. Kerr has a special interest in this charity, due to the fact that she was born premature, herself. Miranda has always shown interest in premature births and in doing what she can to advance research and education on the topic of premature births. Coming upon the opportunity to work with Mother Denim, Kerr seemed to find the perfect way to combine her modeling and fashion design interests to help mothers facing premature births. [Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]