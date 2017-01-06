Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Breakup: Communication Problems Drove The Couple Apart

The Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill breakup is official, and it looks like Nicki did the dumping. According to E! News‘ Bruna Nessif, the breakup was the result of communication problems between the hip hop duo. “They were fighting on and off for a little while about a few topics that upset Nicki,” a source told E! News. “They had a bigger fight and then called it quits.” The source confirmed that it was Minaj who decided it was time to breakup, but noted that the two still cared for each other. “She is doing great and is just putting her mind and soul into her music at this time,” the source said. “She can’t predict the future, so getting back with Meek could happen down the road again, because even with fights, she will always have a love for him.” There had been speculation for weeks that the “Anaconda” singer, 34, and “All Eyes on You Rapper,” 29, were on the rocks. Minaj put the speculation to rest via social media on Thursday. “To confirm, yes I am single,” Minaj said in a tweet sent out to her over 20 million followers. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.” She ended the tweet with a red bow emoji. To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u???? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017 The tweet has since racked up 157 likes, 74,000 retweets and 5,800 replies, as of this posting. Seems like a whole lot of people are excited that Minaj is back on the market. Nicky Minaj and Meek Mill started dating in early 2015 and have “tried to keep the majority of their personal lives as private as possible,” Nessif said. Their relationship was plagued by tension and tumult from its early stages, and some have suggested that Minaj was always out of Mill’s league in terms of talent, income, and maturity. “This breakup is very bad news for Meek Mill, Minaj’s apparently-ex-boyfriend and deeply codependent beneficiary,” writes Amy Zimmerman at The Daily Beast. “You know that feeling when you try to take $20 out of the ATM, only to find that your balance is $1.25? That’s how Meek Mill is about to feel, every day, for the rest of his life.” As Zimmerman explains, the couple initially connected soon after Mill was picked up on parole violation charges. “When he went to jail I was left in a house by myself,” Minaj said in a GQ interview quoted by Zimmerman. The two began talking on the phone while Mill was in jail and eventually created a “strong mental connection.” Zimmerman asserts that one of the problems that lead to the breakup was the possibility that Mill was always basically nothing more than a “boy toy” or “cabana boy” for Minaj, but that he failed to satisfy even that role. “Unfortunately Mill,” Zimmerman says, “proved incapable of meeting the basic boy toy requirements of posting flattering couple pictures, keeping the mansion in order, and staying out of trouble.” Part of the “trouble” Mill got into was starting a beef with rap super star Drake, who is a longtime friend of Nicki Minaj and who has collaborated with her on several projects, such as Drake’s song “Up All Night” which features Minaj. RT for Nicki Minaj

Like for Meek Mill pic.twitter.com/uo9sAGEOG2 — MTV Base Africa (@MTVBaseAfrica) January 5, 2017 “For whatever reason, the Philly rapper got restless and decided to start some drama,” Zimmerman says of Meek Mill. “Now, that would have been all well and good, as long as Meek picked someone in his own weight class to rag on—the attention starved Soulja Boy, maybe, or the artist formerly known as Igloo Australia. Instead, Meek Mill decided to diss the one man he shouldn’t have: his girlfriend’s longtime friend and collaborator, Drake.” The rivalry did not go well for Mill. “Meek’s career suicide went exactly as expected,” Zimmerman continues. “After he came for Drake, accusing him of using ghostwriters, the Canadian clapped back with two rapid-fire diss tracks, drowning Meek in a sea of savage rhymes and memes. In addition to totally annihilating Meek Mill, this feud gave us the incomparable burn, ‘Is that a world tour, or your girl’s tour?’” Zimmerman quips that the exchange between Mill and Drake ultimately ended up leaving the former looking like nothing more than Minaj’s lapdog. Who knows what role that rivalry may have played in the Minaj and Meek breakup. All we do know, for now, is that Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill definitely did break up. [Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]

