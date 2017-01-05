Nicki Minaj Split From Meek Mill, Says She Is 'Single And Focused On Work'

We’ll never believe in love again: after a tumultuous relationship that was plagued with countless rumors, Nicki Minaj has split from Meek Mill! To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u???? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017 The singer, rapper, and sometime actress took to her official Twitter account to announce the split. VladTV was one of the first to confirm that Nicki Minaj split from Meek Mill. Reportedly, the 34-year-old “Pink Friday” songstress had been having problems with her boyfriend, a sometime rapper who is better known for his various legal woes than any hit songs, for some time. The duo even spent the holidays apart, which first began fueling the rumors that they’d split for good. 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ ???? pic.twitter.com/fwohIusZ3B — mands (@mandsminaj) January 2, 2017 Nicki and her 29-year-old now-former boyfriend first began dating in early 2015. At the time, she had just split from her longtime boyfriend, Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood star Safaree Samuels, with whom she’d also had a tempestuous relationship. Many people thought that the relationship between Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj would last forever. After all, they were in the same field and were taking similar career paths, and they seemed to really be into one another. OMG NIC???????????????? pic.twitter.com/UlxbxkwgSB — Hans???? (@HansLovesNicki) December 31, 2016 But according to E! News, the Nicki Minaj split from Meek Mill should come as no surprise to anyone. For example, when Meek Mill was asked about his relationship with the “Starships” singer, he remarked that the love he felt for her was “real,” but that it certainly wasn’t “time to get married yet.” For her part, Nicki didn’t seem over-enthusiastic about Meek Mill, either. Last year, she went on Ellen Degeneres’s show and told her that she was “single,” even though she’d been repeatedly photographed with Meek Mill at the time, and they had all but confirmed that their relationship was “on and popping.” TOMORROW!!! Don’t miss the #ThePinkPrintTour Movie on BET 12/31 at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/galEZvMJa6 — Moe (@MoeMaraj) December 30, 2016 Clearly, there were some signs of trouble in the relationship for a long time. However, despite what seemed to be on the surface, Nicki Minaj only split from Meek Mill after trying her hardest to make it work. According to Hollywood Life, just a few days ago, Nicki was struggling with the decision to leave Meek Mill for good. The outlet spoke to a close friend of Nicki’s, who confirmed that despite the troubled relationship, the couple still had a genuine affection for one another. “Nicki [Minaj] will choose her career over Meek [Mill] at the end of the day and that is where things are going because Meek is getting on her nerves but she also loves him. She really thought Meek would be her baby daddy and she can’t quit him. They haven’t been hanging out lately but they still talk and are still in a relationship but Meek is not doing himself any favors to make it last. Things are very strained but its not over yet. The next few weeks are going to be very telling.” It looks like the split may stick, since Hollywood Life is also reporting that Nicki is no longer wearing the jewelry that Meek bought her. The diamond sparklers that Nicki was seen wearing last year — which sparked rumors of an engagement — were noticeably absent during her New Year’s Eve performance in Miami, Florida. Spend NYE w/me & @irie @11miami on Sat, Dec 31! Get your tickets athttp://bit.ly/11nye-nicki #11Miami @e11evenbrand @artistrelated #NYE2017 pic.twitter.com/LgKw243rpw — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) December 22, 2016 Even if Nicki Minaj split from Meek Mill for good, there is no question that she will not have a problem finding a man that really loves her for her. What do you think of the Nicki Minaj split from Meek Mill? [Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx