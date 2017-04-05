Nikki Bella's 5-Carat Engagement Ring From John Cena: How Much Is It Worth?

Nikki Bella was surprised by boyfriend John Cena when he got down on one knee and proposed with a huge 5-carat diamond engagement ring on April 2, but how much is the stunning piece of jewelry really worth? The details of Nikki’s stunning 5-carat engagement ring from her boyfriend of four years are now being revealed, and it’s estimated that the ring could have set back Cena around $115,000. Certified Gemologist Appraiser Deborah Villepigue dished the details on the stunning Tiffany & Co engagement ring John gave Nikki in a new interview with E! News, confirming the cost and revealing the all-important details on the gorgeous piece of jewelry Bella has proudly been showing off. According to Villepigue, Bella’s engagement ring features a center diamond that she described as being “a perfect, round, brilliant diamond” that’s thought to be around 4 and a half to 5-carats alone. [Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images] But that’s certainly not all. Villepigue revealed that Nikki’s engagement ring also features about half of a carat of round, brilliant diamonds that “flank the center stone on the band,” pushing the ring’s total carat worth to around 5 or 5 and a half carats. “All the diamonds are set in platinum in a classic, six-prong platinum head,” she continued of Bella’s ring, adding that the design is “classic” Tiffany. “The center diamond should be VS-1 in clarity and D-E color,” she continued, estimating that Nikki’s stunning engagement ring from John is thought to be worth a whopping $115,000. Nikki most recently gushed about her engagement ring on YouTube in a sweet video with her new fiancé, calling her new piece of jewelry “so pretty” in a clip uploaded on April 4. John Cena revealed in the video that he had Tiffany’s make the engagement ring specifically for Nikki Bella and also revealed the sweet story behind his decision to custom design the custom jewelry for the WWE wrestler, who he’s been dating since 2012. Telling fans in the new video that Nikki’s ring had a lot of sentimental meaning to himself and his fiancé, John confessed that he chose that specific design because it “represents [their] entire relationship up until this point.” The WWE star said in the video uploaded to The Bella Twins official YouTube page that he purposefully had four stones to represent the four years the two have been together, as they then lead to the huge center diamond which represents where they are now as the couple prepares to head down the aisle. Fans of both Nikki and John have taken to social media in recent days to gush about Bella’s stunning ring following Cena’s proposal in the ring on April 2, with some joking about just how huge the WWE star’s engagement jewelry really is. [Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images] “Nikki Bella’s engagement ring is roughly the size of a small child,” Twitter user @BarstoolNate joked of the stunning engagement ring Cena chose for Bella from iconic New York jeweler Tiffany’s, while @BrazenDulcet tweeted out after seeing the proposal, “Nikki Bella’s ring is literally engagement ring goals. That thing is beyond gorgeous.” “John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella, and that’s literally the biggest and prettiest ring I’ve ever seen like unrealistic goals x1000000,” WWE fan @LeggoMyMeggo126 added of the Total Divas star’s stunning engagement ring. Others fans then took to the social media site to joke about the huge six-figure cost of the ring sitting proudly on Nikki’s finger. “Cena spent around $115,000 on his ring for Nikki…” @pwstream tweeted alongside a GIF of the WWE star, while @HEELcanuelas wrote of Bella’s ring, “John Cena spent $115,000 on Nikki’s ring. Holy s***.” What do you think of Nikki Bella’s stunning $115,000 5-carat diamond engagement ring from fiance John Cena? [Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]