Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Share Popcorn With Their Son, Otis, At Nets Game [Pics]

Actress Olivia Wilde and her husband, actor Jason Sedeikis, shared some popcorn with their son, Otis, at a Brooklyn Nets basketball game Thursday night. Us Weekly is calling images of the stars and their two-year-old son “the cutest thing we’ve seen all week.” We’ve got to admit, the pictures are pretty cute. Youngest member of the @brooklynnets coaching staff clutched his popcorn in a tense moment of strategizing last night. Also popcorn is a food group right? Suitable to serve as dinner for a growing child? Cool cool thought so. A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:10pm PST Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis and Otis sharing popcorn at the Nets game is too cute to handle: https://t.co/vxa6crt1yQ pic.twitter.com/k2U2KnMlab — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 23, 2016 As Us Weekly notes, it wasn’t the first time Otis “has stolen the spotlight at a sports event.” Back in January, when he was a spry young 21 months old, Otis “adorably blocked his ears” to drown out some of the noise at an L.A. Lakers game at the Staples Center. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have been an item since 2011, and Sudeikis proposed to Wilde in 2013. But the couple has been slow to announce any actual wedding plans. Wilde is in no rush to get to the alter. “[W]e are seriously connected,” she told Net-A-Porter in a February interview. “Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re committed and promised already.’” And she and Sudeikis just had their second child, daughter Daisy Josephine, in October. Not everyone has always been in love with every photo of Wilde and her children however. In 2014, when Otis was five months old, a photo of Wilde breastfeeding him in a photo spread for Glamour sparked some backlash. Susan Rohwer, a guest blogger for the Los Angeles Times, said the photo was a “slap in the face” to other mothers. “Sitting in a diner, clad in a Roberto Cavalli dress nursing her naked infant, Wilde looks gorgeous and at ease,” Rohwer wrote. “She embodies the public image that has become ubiquitous in the world of celebrity mothers: that not only can you be both a mom and a glamazon, but you can do so while effortlessly breastfeeding your infant.” Rohwer then elaborated on why the portrayal of effortless beauty for mothers could be problematic. “It’s a fantasy and there’s nothing inherently wrong with it. But when regular women are still being kicked out of public (and virtual) places for breastfeeding, or have to sue their employers for appropriate accommodations in which to pump breast milk for their infants at home, the glamorous fantasy of the publicly breastfeeding celebrity mother can be a slap in the face to the rest of us.” Wilde would not apologize for the photo, but did explain that the photo was not planned but rather just happened organically when she started feeding Otis in the middle of the shoot. She made it clear that she did not, in any way, intend to shame other mothers. More recently, Wilde has dabbled with political controversy by suggesting that a new haircut was due, at least in part, to not wanting to have the same style as incoming First Lady Melania Trump. She added a video showing off her new do on Monday with the hashtag #nomoremealniahair. Feelin myself apparently. Thanks to the master @harryjoshhair for the chop. #nomoremelaniahair A video posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Dec 19, 2016 at 2:49pm PST Olivia Wilde, who has co-starred in films like TRON: Legacy and Love the Coopers, as well as TV shows like The O.C. and Vinyl, was previously married to Italian American filmmaker Tao Ruspoli. Jason Sudeikis has co-starred in films like We’re the Millers and Horrible Bosses. He was previously married to actress and writer Kay Cannon. We’ll surely be seeing more adorable photos of the Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, and their beautiful children in the future. [Featured image by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images]

