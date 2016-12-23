Peta Murgatroyd And Maksim Chmerkovskiy Celebrate Their Son With Elegant NYC Baby Shower

Peta Murgatroyd is getting ready to deliver her first baby, but first, a toast is in order. Murgatroyd and her fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy celebrated the impending birth of their first child with an elegant baby shower in New York. Maks and Peta’s baby bash was held at the McCarren Hotel & Pool in Brooklyn, New York, according to People. Murgatroyd and her baby daddy were joined by celebrity friends including Amber Rose, who partnered with Maks on the most recent season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. The high-profile shower was coordinated by stylist Nicole Volynets Gamer, and it included elegany decor and fun photo booth props. Peta and her fiancé gave shout outs to Starbright Floral Design for providing beautiful blue and white flower arrangements for their big day, and Goodiebox Bakeshop for the chocolate on chocolate cake and other goodies. Photo booth props were provided by Shake and Share Media. Peta Murgatroyd clearly had a great time at her blue and white themed baby shower. Murgatroyd even took to Instagram to reveal that she wants to have a baby shower every weekend. ????I want a baby shower EVERY weekend????Huge thank you to @goodiebox_bakeshop for making my guests the most delicious (my favorite) chocolate on chocolate cake and other delectable goodies ???????? #babychmerkovskiy A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Dec 18, 2016 at 6:38pm PST As for Maks, he posted a sweet tribute to Peta, writing that he’s “the luckiest guy in the world.” “We’re almost ‘three’ and I couldn’t be more excited about our life together! I’m in love with you,” Chmerkovskiy wrote to Murgatroyd. Maks also wrote that he was thankful for the couple’s family and friends and that “love in the room was apparent” as he and Peta prepare for the birth of their son next month. “If our children are half as close as we have been through the years, they will have a large family of loyal friends to fall back on! That’s what it’s all about after all,” the DWTS mirrorball champ wrote. [Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Jingle Ball 2012] Peta Murgatroyd has kept her fans in the loop throughout her entire pregnancy. Peta has posted regular baby bump updates and belly shots on Instagram in the months leading up to her January 2 due date. The only thing Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy haven’t shared is their baby boy’s name. Maks previously told People he and Peta want a name for their son that is unique and “meaningful.” “The biggest thing is something that isn’t going to get made fun of,” Maks said earlier this year. “We love the name Gabriel but I hate the nickname Gabe and he’d be called that all the time.” In an interview with Extra, Peta’s fiancé revealed that they did have a name picked out, but friends in New York recently took the name for their own newborn. Peta Murgatroyd explained the name change in a Q&A on Facebook Live in August. “We did have a baby name, actually,” Murgatroyd revealed. “It was going to be Kai. Because we have such a long middle name for him – it’s going to be Alexander – and we have Chmerkovskiy at the end. So, we need something short and strong. But our friend in New York recently had a little boy and named him Kai. I mean, out of all the names in the world to call your son, you call him our name. We were pretty devastated. So, we have to go back to the drawing board and think of something better than Kai now.” Once their son arrives, Maks and Peta will take some downtime before their next big event: Their July wedding. The proud papa-to-be also told Bravo’s Daily Dish that he plans to stay home with their newborn so Peta can get back on the dance floor and pursue her other career goals. “I can’t wait for all of this, diapers, and all of this stuff. I can’t wait for Peta to pursue her goals and whatever and I just want to be a stay-at-home dad,” Maks said. [Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Caruso Affiliated]

