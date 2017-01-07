Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Escape To Norway For Romantic Vacay

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle recently slipped away to Norway for a private vacation, according to a report from E! News‘ Mike Vulpo. The couple took in some whale watching and snowy sunsets, and attempted to see the Northern Lights on the trip. Harry and Meghan supposedly spent New Year’s together in London before heading off to Norway. A source told E! News that the British prince is very much in love with the American actress. “Harry is more serious [about Meghan] then he ever has been about a woman before,” the source said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s already thinking about engagement just because that’s where his head goes but that’s not where the relationship is at right now.” Prince Harry’s latest move further confirms his relationship with Megan Markle https://t.co/v4U4ZgWlt7 — TIME (@TIME) January 5, 2017 Meghan Markle made her television debut in a 2002 episode of General Hospital and has since appeared in numerous television series, including Century City, A Lot Like Love, Deceit, CSI: NY, Knight Rider, Without a Trace, Fringe, The League, and CSI: Miami. She has also appeared in several movies like Get Him to the Greek, The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down, Dysfunctional Friends, and Anti-Social. She currently has a starring role as Rachel Zane in the USA Network series Suits, according to her IMDb profile. As you might expect, being linked to a prince has done wonders for Meghan Markle’s name recognition. “Two months ago, Meghan Markle was best known as one of the stars of Suits, the legal drama that’s not Psych or Burn Notice or any of the other vaguely-titled USA network shows that sound exactly the same,” Emily Yahr writes in a Washington Post article on Harry and Meghan’s romance. “That all changed as soon as the tabloids broke the story in late October: Markle, 35, was dating Prince Harry, 32, the impish redhead who also happens to be fifth in line to the British throne. This news caused an Internet meltdown as people around the world raced to their keyboards to type: ‘Who is Meghan Markle?’” As Yahr notes, she’s not exaggerating. Google confirmed that Markle was the most searched actress of 2016. In terms of search rankings, that put her in the same league as Brad Pitt, who was the most searched actor of the year. That is pretty impressive, as far as being Googled a lot goes. There is some dispute over exactly when and how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met. “The timeline is blurry as to when exactly Markle and Prince Harry met; the common assumption is that they met in May while Harry was in Toronto (where Suits films) on behalf of the Invictus Games, an Olympics-style competition for wounded veterans,” Yahr writes. “But Us Weekly reported in its recent cover story that the couple met in June through mutual friend Markus Anderson, a consultant to the exclusive Soho House.” Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship ‘makes sense’ https://t.co/H60HU7IED4 — TIME (@TIME) January 6, 2017 The details of their meeting do not really matter at this point because, according to Yahr, Prince Harry was “immediately smitten” with Markle and “bombarded” her with text. It was a noteworthy departure for the “Royal Romeo” who had established reputation as “the world’s most eligible bachelor.” While the two love birds appear to be perfectly happy with each other, not everyone responded kindly to news of their affair. As Yahr points out, people criticized Markle for everything from being biracial to being divorced, and, worst of all, being an American. The upshot from critics was that Markle “was not befitting of a Royal Family member.” In the meantime, Prince Henry and Meghan Markle will be jet-setting to Norway or whatever other romantic location their hearts desire. [Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]

