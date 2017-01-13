Robert Pattinson On Marriage, Family, And Feeling Like A Teenager

Robert Pattinson earned worldwide fame when he played the role of vampire Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, a series of films based on Stephenie Meyer’s popular novels. The English actor, musician, model, and producer, who was born in London in 1986, became one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, and his stardom turned him into a heartthrob who ruled the hearts of millions of fans. Robert Pattinson & FKA twigs make Glamour’s Stylish Couples list, along with Geroge & Amal, Blake & Ryan. Photoset: https://t.co/wgWr4QYbje pic.twitter.com/RSHIwiMTD2 — Pattinson360 (@RPat360) January 10, 2017 Pattinson was also listed in Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2010. In addition, Forbes has named the actor one of the most powerful celebrities of the world. However, Pattinson is not an actor who leads a lavish lifestyle, and he is known to be a very private person, revealing that he’s not comfortable with the restrictions that come with fame and publicity. Since becoming famous, Pattinson is constantly dodging the paparazzi, who are always curious to learn more about his personal life. While pursuing his busy schedule in show business, Robert Pattinson says he simply hadn’t realized that time was flying by so quickly and that while pursuing his professional commitments he hadn’t given any thought to getting married. He had been involved with Kristen Stewart, his co-star from The Twilight Saga; however, the couple ended their relationship in 2013 when Stewart became uncomfortable with the constant media scrutiny of her personal life. Kristen Stewart

Robert Pattinson pic.twitter.com/dMrlYWWxHu — Crystal JRoxi 16 (@JroseCrystal) December 27, 2016 After their breakup, Pattinson started dating singer FKA Twigs, and there were rumors that the couple is expecting a baby. Even though these rumors have not been confirmed, both have spoken about parenthood in different interviews. There were also unconfirmed rumors that Robert and Kristen are still very much in love, and could well rekindle their romance, but there seems to be no substance to these persistent rumors whatsoever. Pattinson refuses to comment on these rumors, revealing only that he still feels like a teenager. According to People magazine, the popular actor admitted that marriage was not on his mind and that starting a family would demand a lot of responsibility. “I honestly didn’t give a sh*t about any of this stuff until about two years ago. I’m going to be 28 in January, but all of a sudden I started thinking that if I had a daughter, it is gonna be terrifying.” “he asked me to enable my location finder,” FKA twigs & Robert Pattinson quote edit. Full pic here: https://t.co/5PTzMR9rkf pic.twitter.com/I4OlWJAh9m — Pattinson360 (@RPat360) January 7, 2017 Interestingly, Hollywood Life reports that Pattinson started dating Twigs in late 2014, so when the Twilight star mentions that he didn’t think about marriage and starting a family “until about two years ago,” he was most likely referring to the start of his current relationship. The Daily Mail reports that FKA Twigs has recently been named the creative director of NikeWomen’s newest campaign. What a beautiful creative couple Robert Pattinson & FKA twigs ❤bless them ???????? pic.twitter.com/xW9y3Kt3N7 — Truth~Has~No~Agenda (@Luv_AlwaysWins) January 11, 2017 Pattinson has suffered from anxiety and depression in the past and has had therapy to help cope with the symptoms; however, he’s never let his depression stand in the way of his career. He has delivered stellar performances in his movies, including Little Ashes, Remember Me, Water for Elephants, Cosmopolis, and The Rover. Pattinson is very involved in humanitarian work, aiming to stop child abuse, child prostitution, and child trafficking, all of which have become so prevalent in society. He’s also become part of the International Medical Corps by joining the First Responders Campaign in order to raise issues about global humanitarian crises. And, Pattinson has been part of Public Service Announcement campaigns to promote awareness about cancer. Robert Pattinson is surging ahead on the professional front and is scheduled to feature in High Rise, a science fiction movie. Andrew Lauren and D.J. Gugenheim will be producing the film and have partnered with a number of companies to provide finance for the film. French director Claire Denis will be the director, and the movie will feature actors like Patricia Arquette and Mia Goth. According to Variety, the movie tells the story of criminals who agree to reduce their jail time in return for embarking on a dangerous mission that requires them to travel to a black hole on an intergalactic ship. Now that the project has received financing, filming will begin soon, and the movie will be released in 2017, according to the Hollywood Reporter. [Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]

