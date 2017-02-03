Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo Marriage Rumors Fuel After Baby Girl’s Picture

Marriage rumors hounding Descendants of the Sun co-stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo take momentum after the emergence of baby girl pictures on their respective social media accounts. Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are a fan-favorite onscreen couple. The Descendants of the Sun co-stars have been rumored to be dating for a year now. In the last two weeks, Song Hye Kyo’s Instagram account has been filled with fans’ comments asking, “Who’s that girl?” after she posted a picture with a little girl. Recently, the Descendants of the Sun actor was also seen posting a picture with a baby girl. Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s recent posts have further fueled dating rumors and fans are not able to hold their excitement. Song Joong Ki’s post with the girl has gone viral with more than 100,000 likes. Both the actors have not replied to any of the fans’ queries regarding the identity of the little girls. The famous Song-Song couple has maintained silence on their relationship status, International Business Times reported. [Image by Chris McGrath/Getty Images] In an interview with Soompi, Song Joong Ki said that even if he is dating, he will not go public with the information. “I have no plans to go public if I get into a relationship. I will do my best to preserve the emotion for that person that I like but I also want to keep it secret for that person.” However, this is not the first time Song Joong Ki pointed out that he wishes to keep his relationship a secret. According to Married Wiki, the actor has always wanted his relationship, probably with Song Hye Kyo, a secret. “I enjoy dating in secret. I do not wear hats when I go on dates to make people not suspicious and they will think we are just friends. We also don’t visit the city; we rather date in remote areas where there are elders. If I get a girlfriend, I won’t spill the beans. But if I get caught, I’ll officially acknowledge the relationship.” According to Drama Fever, the Descendants of the Sun actor also pointed out that he is upset with the kind of media coverage his parents and his ex-girlfriend have to bear. “My family is exposed to the media, and (reporters) visit my house. There’s something sad about the situation to think that it is what I have to deal with. I’m upset about things like my ex-girlfriend’s photo being shared. That is personal stuff.” If Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s onscreen romance is not enough, the Descendants of the Sun actress teased that she is thinking of getting married soon. Fans are really hoping for the Song-Song couple to get married and have beautiful babies of their own. “Some days I think, I have to get married soon, but on other days I think there’s no need to get married when I’m enjoying life while doing something I love. But I should get married, shouldn’t I?” [Image by Feng Li/Getty Image] Meanwhile, there are no definite updates for Descendants of the Sun Season 2. The popular South Korean series has so far gained pan-Asia fans with its strong plot and characters. Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo recently won in the 30th KBS Drama Awards 2016 for Best Couple and Asia Best Couple. The Descendants of the Sun actor will soon be seen in a war-drama film titled Battleship Island with Hwang Jung-min and So Ji-sub. The film is about Hashima Island and its forced labor controversy. While there is no official confirmation of Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s dating and marriage rumors, fans are expecting for them to be together. [Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun and Feng Li/Getty Images]