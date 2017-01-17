Tarek El Moussa Breaks Silence On Estranged Wife's New Relationship: 'Flip Or Flop' Star Sends Subtle Diss

Tarek El Moussa has been rather silent as his world crumbled around him. Things have been chaotic for the HGTV star since May. In December, it was announced that Tarek and Christina El Moussa had been living separately since the spring. There was an incident that occurred where the police were called, leading to the couple moving into different homes. For approximately six months, El Moussa and his estranged wife kept up appearances while they reportedly worked on their marriage. When the call to the police was leaked to the press, they had no choice but to release a statement confirming they were separated and no longer living in the same home. All new #FliporFlop tomorrow at 9pm!!! I hope everyone is ready to see some BIG transformations!!…. And of course… Cute kids???????? A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Nov 30, 2016 at 9:01pm PST There has been some speculation that Tarek El Moussa may have found something inappropriate on his wife’s phone before the split, but it has not been confirmed. After the separation was announced, more and more information was leaked by people who seemed to be familiar with Tarek and Christina El Moussa. One of the most frequent claims was that Christina was hooking up with the family contractor, Gary Anderson. While many people thought that was a far-out notion, it turns out that she is indeed in a relationship with him. Tarek has waited to comment on what has been happening; only alluding to the changes in his life when the new year came around. According to In Touch Weekly, Tarek El Moussa may have taken a subtle jab at his estranged wife’s choice in men. The Flip or Flop star posted on Instagram about seeing the movie, Why Him?, confirming he laughed for hours. The movie is rather fitting for his life right now, considering what he is going through. Tarek officially filed for divorce from Christina earlier this month, asking for monetary support from her and asking the judge to block her from getting any money from him. OMG!!! If you are having a #rough day you #MUST watch this #movie!! I just #cried of laughter for two hours. #Top three movies #ever!!!!! #whyhim A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:55pm PST Christina and Tarek El Moussa have several different business ventures together. On top of Flip or Flop, they have a real estate company and run seminars where people learn how to flip houses and profit like they do on television. When the split went public, Christina was frantic about trying to save her brand and being able to separate from Tarek as well. They have been known as a couple for their entire career, and now they will have to be solo, which may make it hard to find television work as they have on Flip or Flop. There have been rumors that she wants to ditch Tarek and film her own show for HGTV, but the network reportedly isn’t keen on that idea. They have been trying to get the couple to rectify their broken marriage and remain united, if only for the rest of filming. Fans have been waiting for actual words from Tarek El Moussa regarding what is going on in his life. The most he has given so far is the subtle hint with a movie remark, but it was enough to raise eyebrows. Things are reportedly starting to get ugly between the El Moussas, and now that Christina has confirmed her relationship with Gary Anderson, it likely won’t get any better. If she was stepping out on Tarek since back in May, things are likely serious within her new relationship. Even though their marriage fell apart, the El Moussas are committed to raising their children together. In the divorce papers that were filed, Tarek asked that he receive joint physical custody of their children, which would put them with him half the time and with Christina half the time. So far, they have worked out the parenting issues well, and Tarek El Moussa hopes they will remain amicable going forward. [Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]