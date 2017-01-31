Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik, And Gigi Hadid: The New Love Triangle?

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid may be BFFs, but it doesn’t mean Swift can’t steal Hadid’s boyfriend Zayn Malik to put on PDA, according to Vanity Fair. Swift and Malik’s new music video for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” has sparked rumors of the two singers’ alleged relationship. Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik, and Gigi Hadid Churn the Rumor Mill – Vanity Fair https://t.co/mQZPQ0CetQ pic.twitter.com/y519syoDAk — Taylor Swift News (@UKSwiftNews) January 28, 2017 After watching such a passionate video featuring Taylor Swift and Malik, who happens to be the boyfriend of Swift’s bestie Gigi Hadid, many might assume the two are dating. And even if they’re not dating, then there’s definitely some chemistry going on between them! In the music video Taylor Swift and Malik recorded together for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, the two sent the rumor mill into overdrive with those longing looks and the hot passion seen in the clip. While it may seem that Taylor Swift and Malik could be secretly dating, apparently that’s quite far-fetched. First of all, Swift is pals with Hadid, who is currently dating Malik. Secondly, according to TMZ sources close to Hadid, the model was fine with Taylor Swift and her boyfriend’s PDA session though she reportedly wasn’t on set when the video was filmed. Thirdly, the source added that Hadid remains confident in her relationship with Malik so she doesn’t see the need to “restrict his work.” “Even if it’s with a hot chick, who happens to be her friend.” Interestingly, in the video, which was uploaded to YouTube on Thursday and already boasts more than 10 million views, Taylor Swift and Malik appear only in a few scenes together, while for the most part they are being kept apart. Gigi Hadid Didn’t Have Anything To Do With Taylor Swift & ZAYN’s Lack Of Music Video PDA https://t.co/HR6Z6z5DrK #Entertainment #News pic.twitter.com/mJN20FnOKH — STAR 92.9 (@Star929Online) January 27, 2017 But the source insisted that Hadid would have been fine even if the video would demand Taylor Swift and Malik to be “all over each other.” “Even it called for them to be all over each other Gigi wouldn’t care. She knows how the biz works.” While apparently Hadid understands how “the biz works,” does Taylor Swift understand it? According to Ed Sheeran, she does. The “Photograph” hitmaker recently revealed why Swift behaves the way she does, according to ET Online. Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s Lack of Music Vid PDA Not Due to Gigi – https://t.co/2WfM66X6Iz pic.twitter.com/UePAv31WVa — trending 2day (@trending2days) January 27, 2017 In his recent interview with British GQ, Ed Sheeran said he and Taylor Swift share similarities in their attitude. The “Thinking Out Loud” singer revealed neither he nor Swift were that “popular kid in school,” which is why they both “take it a bit too far.” Apart from understanding exactly where Taylor Swift is coming from, Ed Sheeran said he also shares the same ambitions as the “Blank Space” singer. He insisted that while Swift wants to be “the biggest female artist in the world,” he wants to be “the biggest male artist in the world.” “It also comes from always being told that you can’t do something and being like, ‘F**k you. I can.” On Friday, Taylor Swift took to Instagram to wish a happy birthday to her friend and model Lily Donaldson, according to Billboard. Wishing a happy birthday to the British model, who turned 30-years-old, the “Bad Blood” singer attached a rather mysterious photo. In the photo, which features a selfie between Taylor Swift and the birthday girl Donaldson from apparently a few years back (judging by Swift’s hairstyle), the model has something weird smeared on her face. I love you @lilydonaldson!!! Happy Birthday! ????????????????❤ A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 27, 2017 at 11:11am PST While Taylor Swift’s Instagram followers started asking questions about Donaldson’s makeup (or whatever that is), in the caption to the photo, the “Blank Space” singer wrote: “I love you.” Some Instagram users suggested that the photo could have been taken at some music festival, as it looks like the model’s face is covered in face paint. [Featured Composite Image containing photos by Richard Shotwell,Charles Sykes/AP Images]