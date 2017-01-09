'Teen Mom 2': Javi Marroquin Dishes On Getting Back Together With Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom 2 fans watched as Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin navigated their rocky relationship and impending divorce on social media and on their reality TV series. The pair, who have thrown accusations at one another, seem to be in agreement about the future of their relationship and whether or not they’ll ever get back together. According to Us Weekly Magazine, many Teen Mom 2 viewers are still keeping their fingers crossed that Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin will work out their issues and eventually find a way to rebuild their marriage. However, Javi and Kail seem to be on the same page and have revealed that they are not going to get back together in 2017. Marroquin made his feelings about a reconciliation with Lowry very clear via his Twitter page. Upon hearing the rumors that he and his ex may be getting back together, Javi tweeted the following. “Idk where the rumor started about me and kail getting back together. No. Never.” Later, the Teen Mom dad added that he wasn’t trying to disrespect Kailyn in any way, but that the couple are just much happier when they’re not in a relationship. [Image by MTV Network] “Not tryna disrespect but we are much happier apart.” Kailyn took to her social media as well when rumors that the Teen Mom 2 couple were reuniting hit the internet. Lowry told her followers that she has never gotten back together with an ex, and it doesn’t look like she’s going to start now. Recently, Javi Marroquin had decided to move on with his life and began dating a new woman, Cassie Bucka. The pair dated for a month and confirmed their relationship on their social media pages, to which Kailyn responded by tweeting, “Remember guys, you have to blast your new relationship all over social media or it ain’t real.” However, last week Javi confirmed to Radar Online that he and Cassie had split. Marroquin revealed that Bucka just wasn’t ready for a serious relationship or to have that relationship thrust into the spotlight, media, or on Teen Mom 2. “She’s an amazing girl though and if she ever does allow someone to love her that’ll be a lucky guy. I hope it’ll be me, but not right now I guess. It just sucks cause Lincoln was starting to open up to her and asked about her, but I’ll take the bullet on that one.” [Image by MTV Network] As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry officially split back in May after they said they disagreed on having more children. However, later Javi claimed that some of Kailyn’s friends had contacted him and told him that she had cheated on him and had been behaving inappropriately while he was overseas on deployment with the Air Force. Javi even said he was planning to write his own tell-all book about how Lowry had wronged him and title it Heartlessly Hustled playing off Kailyn’s memoir titled Hustle and Heart. However, when cooler heads prevailed, Marroquin said he was rethinking writing a book that could hurt he and Lowry’s son, Lincoln, in the future. Meanwhile, the new season of Teen Mom 2 has finally started airing on MTV, and fans are tuning in to see what kind of drama really went on between Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin. The couple can be seen in previews arguing over their relationship, children, and more. In this week’s episode, Javi returns home from his deployment, and the divorce becomes very real for the family. What are your thoughts on the latest Teen Mom 2 news about Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin? Do you think they’ll ever get back together? [Featured Image by MTV Network]

