The Weeknd, Selena Gomez Excite Fans After Intimate Instagram Post

The Weeknd thrilled his fans — along with Instagram followers of pop singer and actress Selena Gomez — by posting the first image of the couple on his personal social media account early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports. After becoming “Instagram official” in January, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have not commented on their relationship, according to E! News. The latest post by The Weeknd seemingly cements their relationship status as the couple is caught during an intimate moment for the photograph. A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:27am PDT The picture of Selena Gomez kissing The Weeknd is the only shared photo of the couple together on either individual’s Instagram page. Multiple times, photos or videos of the two have appeared on each person’s Instagram feed only to be deleted later. The lack of pictures with The Weeknd or Selena Gomez posing together is not because the two have been on-and-off during their whirlwind romance. Instead, E! News cited an unnamed source that suggested the two couldn’t be happier with each other. “They both didn’t expect this to go as fast as it has but its fine by them. They are both happy and have a great connection, physically and mentally.” Indeed, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have been spotted together multiple times since the January night they were caught kissing outside of a Los Angeles restaurant. A recent trip home for The Weeknd — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye — led to several sightings of the couple in Toronto. A visit to the aquarium and a date night with a trip to the theater as well as a exclusive Japanese restaurant highlighted the fan-sightings of The Weeknd and Selena Gomez in mid-March. While The Weeknd has 11.4 million followers on Instagram, that pales in comparison to his girlfriend’s following. Indeed, Selena Gomez — the most-followed individual on Instagram — has amassed more than 116 million followers of her social media account. Although Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been inseparable as of late, there was still plenty of time for the “Hands To Myself” singer to pursue her latest passion project: 13 Reasons Why. The series — which popped up on Netflix a little more than a week ago — has been a seven-year voyage since she and her mother first acquired the rights to bring the popular book to life. Our show @13reasonswhy came out tonight and I couldn’t be more overwhelmed with pride and joy. After 7 years of holding onto this book, I couldn’t of picked a better time for this message to exist. Jay Asher wrote a beautifully tragic, compelling story and we were lucky to have brought it to life. Thank you to every single soul that put their heart into this passion project A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:24am PDT The Weeknd is also busy preparing for a his own project: headlining a tour across the globe. The Starboy tour will have stops in eight different countries over a three month period starting April 25 with stops in the United States sandwiched between tour dates in Canada and multiple European countries. Another reason why so few photos exist on Instagram of the couple is that Selena Gomez and the social media website have a love-hate relationship it seems. According to the Inquisitr, Selena Gomez deletes her Instagram app at least “once a week” from her phone, the songstress admitted in a recent interview. Prior to this relationship, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez had dated other well-known individuals. The Weeknd had been romantically linked to Victoria Secrets model Bella Hadid before ending the relationship in 2016. Their relationship fizzled just before the Victoria Secret Fashion Show in November, forcing an awkward moment for both The Weeknd and Bella Hadid as the two shared the stage during the event. Before The Weeknd, Selena Gomez was famously connected to ex-beau Justin Bieber for several years. The two singers had an on-again, off-again romance until Selena Gomez moved on earlier this year. What do you think about The Weeknd and Selena Gomez revealing their intimate moments on Instagram? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below. [Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]