Top 10 Places To Celebrate National Pie Day

National Pie Day (not to be confused with National Pi Day) is celebrated annually on January 23. Unlike most national days, National Pie Day isn’t meant to honor a historic event. Instead, National Pie Day was created for one simple reason – to enjoy pie in all its greatness. According to the National Days Calendar, National Pie Day was created by the American Pie Council, which was founded in 1986 to commemorate Crisco’s 75th anniversary of “serving foods to families everywhere.” Celebrate National Pie Day with a giant slice of discounted goodness. Here’s 10 places offering pie specials, deals, and freebies. Bakers Square Eat as much pie as you possibly can on National Pie Day, take one day to rest, then go back for seconds on Free Pie Wednesday at Bakers Square. From 10:30 a.m. to close, customers will get a free slice of pie with the purchase of any menu item. From Jan. 20 – Jan. 23, Bakers Square is offering a $2 discount on any whole pie. We’re ready for #NationalPieDay on Monday. Are you? pic.twitter.com/5mxkobKh3R — Bakers Square (@bakerssquare) January 20, 2017 Coeur d’Alene Casino The Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a pie-eating contest at the Washington State casino in honor of National Pie Day. The contest begins at 7 p.m. The first 10 people to sign up will receive up to $300 EPC. Eckert’s Country Store and Restaurant Buy one regular-priced pie and get the second pie (of equal or lesser value) for free on Jan. 23. Customers who dine in will receive a free slice of pie with any entrée; offer valid 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit @EckertFarms for #FamilyFun, special deals, food & lasting memories! #EckertsMemorieshttps://t.co/hTaDZDs70n — Eckert’s (@eckertfarms) April 8, 2015 Marie Callender’s Buy one pie to-go and get the second for $4.99. Norma’s Café Get a free slice of Mile High Pie on Jan. 23 at any of the following locations: Norma’s Cafe Oak Cliff- 1123 W. Davis Dallas, TX 75208 Norma’s Cafe Park Lane at Central- 9100 N. Central Expy #151 Dallas, TX 75231 Norma’s Cafe North Dallas- 17721 N. Dallas Pkwy #130 Dallas, TX 75287 Norma’s Cafe Frisco- 8300 Gaylord Pkwy #19 Frisco, TX 75034 Mile High flavors include Chocolate, Lemon, Coconut, Oreo, and Chocolate Peanut Butter. The Elegant Farmer The Elegant Farmer is offering customers one free four-inch Apple Pie Baked in a Paper Bag on Jan. 21 – Jan. 23, with the purchase of any eight or nine-inch pie or crisp. Grand Traverse Pie Company On Jan. 23, Grand Traverse Pie Company is offering customers a free slice of Michigan Fruit Pie, Apple Crumb, or Cherry Crumb Pie with any purchase. “Pie is part of America’s desire for comfort food. Not just pie that meets every sweet tooth’s desire, but also savory beef and chicken pot pies, pasties, and quiche serve up comfort all year long too,” Mike Busley, Co-Founder of Grand Traverse Pie said in a statement. “We’re honored to serve a bit of comfort each and every day through all sorts of pie. Any way you slice it, pie is America’s comfort food.” Use the hashtag #LovePeacePie on Instagram or Twitter, or Post on the GT Pie Facebook page to be featured. National Pie Day will be here soon! https://t.co/93t7WKwLsC — Grand Traverse Pie (@GTPie) January 18, 2017 Omega’s Biscuits N’ Eggs Omega’s will be celebrating National Pie Day by giving away one free slice of Mile High Pie to each customer that walks in. No purchase necessary. Doughbox Bakery Doughbox is offering a $1 discount on pie Jan. 23. Don’t forget . . . .tomorrow is #NationalPieDay Make sure you stop by our Doughbox Bakery or Barn Restaurant to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/nvI8ueGelb — Sauder Village (@SauderVillage) January 22, 2017 Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Order any entrée and get one free slice of pie from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (bonus, this deal works every Monday). Whether you’re into chocolate pie or apple crumble, dessert is always better when it’s cheap – or free. [Feature Image by bhofack2/Thinkstock]