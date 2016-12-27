Black Monday 2017: NFL Rumors & Odds For Coaches To Be Fired Favor Rex Ryan, Marvin Lewis, Ron Rivera & Mike McCoy

Black Monday 2017 is coming, and no, it has nothing to do with online sales and great deals on video games or television sets. Black Monday officially arrives on January 2, 2017 and it is far from a celebratory day. It is the first Monday after the NFL regular season comes to a close, and is usually the day when many NFL coaches on the hot seat receive their walking papers. According to a USA Today report, San Diego’s Mike McCoy may be one of the first to be released from his duties next Monday. McCoy has been on the hot seat for well over a month now, but his final straw may have come last Sunday when the Chargers lost to the 0-14 Cleveland Browns by the final score of 20-17. The loss was San Diego’s fourth in a row and sixth in their last eight overall. Add to that, in McCoy’s four seasons, the Bolts have only one playoff appearance and are 9-22 in their last 31 games. In McCoy’s defense, San Diego did have a tremendous amount of injuries over that span, however, that may not be enough for the Chargers to keep him on for the 2017 season. Other coaches who are toeing the line of becoming jobless are Buffalo’s Rex Ryan, Cincinnati’s Marvin Lewis, and the New York Jets’ head man Todd Bowles. An Oddsshark report indicates that Rex Ryan will be one of the first coaches to be let go when the season ends, or at least he is the odds on favorite to be. Who will be let go this Black Monday in the NFL? Many fans want to see Rex Ryan stay in Buffalo. [Image by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images] Of the top 10 coaches listed by the Vegas odds makers, Ryan is right on top of that list at +225. With a win this Sunday against the New York Jets, Ryan would finish the season at 8-8, the same record he had with Buffalo in 2015. While Ryan was brought to the Bills to obviously improve the team and make them a playoff contender, in his defense two seasons seems to be pretty quick to run him out of town, especially considering Buffalo was the doormat of the AFC East from 2010-2013. Sure, Ryan is the coach so the responsibility of anything going wrong will fall back on him no matter what, but the lack of talent and playing in the same division as Tom Brady and the New England Patriots hasn’t helped Ryan’s cause either. After Ryan, odds makers have Marvin Lewis next in line on the chopping block. Lewis and the Bengals are a hard one to figure out. While Cincinnati has made the postseason multiple times under Lewis, they seemingly have made no progression in Lewis’ 14 seasons as head coach. In seven postseason appearances, Lewis has a 0-7 record. Yep, they have been nothing but a one-and-done team when they make the postseason. Is Marvin Lewis on his way out in Cincinnati? [Image by Tim Warner/Getty Images] 2016 was supposed to be a great year for the Bengals, yet they are 5-9-1 heading into Week 17 as they prepare to play a meaningless game against the Baltimore Ravens. It may be time for a change in Cincinnati. Of all the other coaches who made the list, Ron Rivera and Gary Kubiak are kind of puzzling. Odds are those two aren’t going anywhere unless they choose to do so. Rivera and the Panthers have been rumored to have some in-house problems this season, however, those may have been a bit exaggerated. When you come into a season as the defending NFC champs and the results turn out to be disappointing, the rumors can get out of control mighty fast. Here is a look at the odds for the top coaches rumored to be let go when the season ends on Jan 2. If you happen to be in Las Vegas, those odds on Mike McCoy at +1000 look pretty tempting! Rex Ryan (BUF) +225 Marvin Lewis (CIN) +400 Todd Bowles (NYJ) +450 Chip Kelly (SF) +550 Chuck Pagano (IND) +600 Doug Pederson (PHI) +850 Mike McCoy (SD) +1000 John Fox (CHI) +1000 Ron Rivera (CAR) +1400 Gary Kubiak (DEN) +1400 [Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]

