Dallas Cowboys: Richard Sherman A Potential Trade Target?

Richard Sherman has been one of the most polarizing players in the NFL throughout his career and has given the Seattle Seahawks one of the league’s best defensive playmakers as well. Now, it appears as though his time in Seattle might be running out. Trade rumors have been swirling with Sherman’s name attached to them and it sounds like he might be looking for a trade. According to a report from ESPN analyst Adam Schefter, Sherman has asked the Seahawks to trade him. Sherman has not been vocal about it to the media, but he certainly hasn’t shot down the rumors either. Needless to say, Sherman is going to interest a lot of teams that are looking to upgrade their secondary. Richard Sherman to Dallas could happen ???? Would you like that? #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/2DyIF6LFz7 — ✭Cowboys News✭ (@DemBoyz_News) April 8, 2017 Last season with the Seahawks, Sherman ended up totaling 58 tackles, four interceptions, and 13 defensed passes. He may not have more than four or five years playing at an elite level, but those years would be well worth it. At 29-years-old, Sherman is still capable of being the face of a team’s defense. Looking at potential suitors, there are too many to break down in one single article. One team that could make perfect sense is the Dallas Cowboys, who have been desperate for defensive playmaking over the past few seasons. Jerry Jones has always shown interest in bringing in big names either through free agency or trades. He will be especially aggressive knowing that they are a piece or two away from a championship. After seeing last season’s success, trading for a star defensive piece like Sherman would not be shocking. Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have completely changed the outlook for the Cowboys’ franchise. As rookies, they were able to lead the Cowboys to the NFL’s best regular season record and the divisional playoffs. Unfortunately, they were outmatched when they faced Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, although they were in the game until the final seconds. What is the price tag to get @RSherman_25? It’s high…”very high.” https://t.co/USELTPwMwI (Via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/aoWwvjmRFY — NFL (@NFL) April 7, 2017 If the Cowboys want to take the next step, it will likely involve improving their defense. Looking ahead to next season, the Cowboys currently have Orlando Scandrick as the only truly proven cornerback on the roster. That likely won’t get the job done against the higher-powered offenses in the NFC. Thinking of a matchup with Rodgers and the Packers again would be a nightmare with the current secondary. Sherman may not be a one move fix for the entire Cowboys’ defense, but the playmaking might be just enough to get by. Dallas could consider adding a corner or two in the 2017 NFL Draft, but a young player won’t give the production immediately that Dallas will need this season. Jason Garrett would love to have a talent like Sherman on the defensive side of the football. There are very few players in the league that are more impactful at their position than Sherman has proven himself to be every year throughout his career. Which team is potentially the best fit for @RSherman_25? The @AroundTheNFL Podcast crew give 4 different answers. ???? https://t.co/BJMFukgy0U — NFL (@NFL) April 8, 2017 Needless to say, the Cowboys are not going to be the only team with a need in the secondary that could have interest in acquiring Sherman. Teams like the Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, and plenty more will likely explore trade options with Seattle. Dallas might not be willing to pay the price that it will take to get a piece like Sherman, but it is worth a phone call. Expect to see the rumors surrounding Sherman to persist leading up to the NFL Draft. He may not end up being moved this offseason, but the fact that there is a chance should interest the Cowboys. Do you think the Dallas Cowboys should make an effort to acquire Richard Sherman? What other teams do you think should attempt to acquire the star cornerback? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below! [Featured Image by Kelvin Kuo/AP Images]