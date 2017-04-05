Green Bay Packers: Could Joe Mixon Be A Sleeper NFL Draft Target?

Joe Mixon may be viewed as a controversial draft target in the early rounds, but there is no denying his potential. He was caught in off-the-field issues a couple years back, but persevered through the issues and has learned his lesson. Now, Mixon is focused on becoming the best NFL running back that he can be. After seeing Eddie Lacy sign with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, the Green Bay Packers could have a need at running back. Mixon might just be a sleeper target for them in the 2017 NFL Draft. According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the Packers brought Mixon in for a workout and visit. That could be a sign of interest, although he has met with plenty of other teams as well. Mixon’s skill-set should interest the Packers, as he can make plays on the ground as well as a receiver through the air. Aforementioned team that brought in Joe Mixon this week was the Packers. Like others, getting info/medical they didn’t get at Combine. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 30, 2017 Last season, while playing for the Oklahoma Sooners, Mixon ended up carrying the football 187 times for 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those numbers may not make general managers see automatic starting potential, but he possesses it. Joe Mixon Rookie Report: The Top Talent in the NFL Draft.https://t.co/aPPnJ8nwCT

By @kevinjm622 pic.twitter.com/6YoN9am8q7 — RotoUnderworld (@rotounderworld) April 2, 2017 At 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, Mixon is built for every down success at the next level. Green Bay hasn’t had a running back with the playmaking skills that Mixon possesses in quite some time. Lacy was a pounding running back, but Mixon would add the big play potential that the Packers’ offense is in need of. Aaron Rodgers isn’t getting any younger and it has become apparent that he cannot win a Super Bowl for the Packers by himself. If the Packers want their offense to get back to a dominant level, bringing in a big play running back might just be the route to go down. According to the NFL website’s prospect profile on Mixon, his NFL comparison is Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Le’Veon Bell. That kind of comparison alone is enough to intrigue a fan. Green Bay’s passing offense with a running back like Bell would be an absolute nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators. Joe Mixon reportedly met with the Packers last week https://t.co/dGmsx5pk65 pic.twitter.com/WTqVyGgn2p — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) April 2, 2017 One NFC North scout talked about Mixon and made it clear that he thought the talented running back was a top-40 player in the upcoming draft class, but that he would not be drafted that high at the end of the day. “I’m not going to talk about any character issue because every team has to go through and make their own decisions. As a player, he can play all three downs but he’s not going to create for himself like Fournette or Cook. But he can also have an impact on the passing game that they can’t have. I see him as a top-40 player. Obviously, he won’t go there.” Needless to say, Mixon is one of the most intriguing draft prospects in the entire class. Green Bay seems like it could be an ideal landing spot for him as well. From the overall fit to the fact that the Packers offer an incredibly stable locker room, being drafted by the Packers might just be the best outcome for Mixon. All of that being said, there are plenty of other teams that could use a player like Mixon. Other teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns could show interest in him during the third or fourth rounds of the draft. Expect to see Mixon end up being drafted in the third or fourth round, although he could go earlier or later. His draft stock is nearly impossible to gauge at this point in time. Green Bay needs a running back, and perhaps they could find the answer to that issue by drafting Mixon in the 2017 NFL Draft. Do you think the Green Bay Packers should draft Joe Mixon? What other running backs do you think they should consider in the draft or free agency? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below! [Featured Image by Sue Ogrocki/AP Images]