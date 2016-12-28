Michigan Vs. Florida State 2016 Orange Bowl: Odds, Prediction, And How To Watch Live Streaming Online

The 2016 Orange Bowl will feature two of the most popular and highest winning programs in NCAA history when the Michigan Wolverines take on the Florida State Seminoles from Miami, Florida. While both of these teams would rather be playing in the college football playoffs, they still have to be excited to be facing each other in this marquee matchup. In fact, outside of the playoff schedule, this game will feature two of the highest ranking teams this bowl season going at it head-to-head. Head coach Jim Harbaugh looks to lead the Wolverines to win No. 11 on the season. [Image by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images] According to an Mlive report, the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 11 Florida State Seminoles both have high powered offenses and great defenses, however, all eyes will be focused on two players in particular – Florida State’s Dalvin Cook and Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers. While neither Cook nor Peppers have officially declared if they will forgo their senior season and head to the NFL next season, both players are most likely playing their final college game when they hit the field at the Orange Bowl on Friday night. NFLDraftScout.com has Cook currently listed as the 12th-best overall NFL draft prospect and second-best running back behind LSU’s Leonard Fournette. Cook has been a flat out beast this season for the Seminoles, rushing for 1,620 yards and 18 touchdowns. Cook was also a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s top running back. Outside of wanting to win a NCAA national championship, Cook has no reason to return to FSU in 2017. Peppers, on the other hand, has been listed anywhere between a late first round to mid-second round selection by many NFL Draft sources. This kid can do it all. Not only is he one of the best defensive backs in the game, he also is a great special teams player as well. No matter when these guys are picked in the NFL Draft next spring, the teams that select them will be getting top notch talent. As for now, all they are thinking about is a win in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Cook and the Florida State offensive line will have their work cut out for them in this year’s Orange Bowl when they go up against the Wolverines defense. Michigan’s defensive unit ranks second nationally in scoring at 12.5 points per game and in total defense as they give up just an average of 252.7 yards per contest. They also have limited opponents to a 3.1 average per carry and allowed just seven rushing touchdowns the entire season. Dalvin Cook will give the Wolverines defense a real challenge in the 2016 Orange Bowl.

[Image by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images] Those Michigan defensive numbers are gaudy, however, the Wolverines know that they will be facing one of the best offenses in FSU they have seen outside of Ohio State this year. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh knows how big this game is not just for recruiting but Harbaugh wants to join the elite Michigan teams of the past. Only nine times in school history have the Wolverines won 11 games in a season – Coach Harbaugh and his squad want to make it 10. Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight wants to be part of that historical moment. “That’s big,” Wolverines sophomore quarterback Wilton Speight said. “Obviously, every team wants to win every game, and the next benchmark is a 10-win season. That’s solid. It’s cool we got to 10, but 11 would be special and put us in the history books here.” Speight has recovered nicely after his late season injury to his left collarbone and should be 100 percent for the Orange Bowl. He passed for 2,375 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2016 for the Wolverines. Las Vegas odds makers have Michigan listed as a seven-point favorite with the over/under number set at The line seems a bit inflated in this game, especially considering that this is almost like a home game for Florida State. This game could come down to the last team with the ball, and a field goal could be what decides it. Pick – Florida State +7 The Michigan vs Florida State Orange Bowl game will air nationally on ESPN. Fans will also be able to catch all of the action streaming live online through Watch ESPN. If you are on the go you can still see every snap on your tablet, smart phone or any other device by downloading the Watch ESPN App. Game time is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. [Featured Image by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images]

