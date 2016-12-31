NFL Mock Draft 2017: DeShaun Watson To 49ers, DeShone Kizer To Browns, And Mitch Trubisky To Bears In Projected QB Picks?

The NFL mock draft 2017 edition continues as football fans ponder which players will be the top picks in the professional league. There are plenty of great college talents this season including several players at the quarterback position who could find themselves drafted amongst the top 10. Those QBs include Clemson Tigers star DeShaun Watson, North Carolina star Mitch Trubisky, and Notre Dame standout DeShone Kizer. Could Watson, Trubisky, and Kizer find themselves part of the rosters for the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, and Cleveland Browns next season? In a recent mock draft report via Heavy, it was speculated that Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer would be drafted first by the Cleveland Browns, while Clemson’s DeShaun Watson could become the No. 2 pick by the San Francisco 49ers. Watson was set to be a part of Saturday’s College Football Playoffs and while he didn’t enjoy the best season necessarily, he still helped guide his Tigers towards a potential championship. As of this report, the junior from Gainesville, Georgia had put up 3,917 yards and 37 touchdowns on the season with 15 interceptions. Will Clemson’s DeShaun Watson become a first round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft? [Image by Tyler Smith/Getty Images] Watson’s stats were consistent with his numbers from last season and show he’s got the talent to play at the next level. A team that is certainly in need of someone new to guide their ship is the 49ers who have gone through a disappointing season and will likely try to replace Colin Kaepernick. While Heavy feels Watson may be a good fit at this spot, other sites with NFL mock draft speculation such as WalterFootball indicate that San Francisco might do better with another quarterback. The site indicates that Mitch Trubisky from North Carolina is the best pick for the 49ers unless they’re somehow able to grab Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. It’s believed by many analysts and experts that Garrett will be the top choice by the Cleveland Browns. However, Heavy indicates that Kizer may be the best selection for a Browns team that is winless as of this report. They went into the season hoping for the best from former Redskins star Robert Griffin III. Unfortunately, another injury hit the Baylor standout, sidelining him for the season. That allowed Griffin to watch as Cody Kessler tried his best to bring the team some wins, but it was to no avail. Notre Dame’s Kizer could be a top talent for many rosters who want a potential star quarterback. His height advantage is probably one reason he may be a higher pick than Watson. The 6-foot-4 junior quarterback had a 4-8 campaign with the Fighting Irish but put up respectable numbers. Kizer had 212-of-361 completions resulting in 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns for his team. Does Notre Dame’s Kizer have the tools to succeed at the next level? [Image by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images] A third quarterback and the one who is considered most likely to be a top-five pick is North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky. Heavy feels the Bears could profit by taking him as their fourth pick in the NFL Draft. For several seasons now, the Bears have relied on Jay Cutler to steer the offense, but unfortunately, Chicago has been suffering multiple losing seasons. Changing things up with a fresh rookie quarterback may be the direction they go, and they’d certainly be fortunate to gain the services of a prospect like Trubisky. It should be noted that opinions are across the boards when it comes to where the three quarterbacks will end up. There are some analysts who don’t believe there will be any first round QB selections besides Trubisky. One of the mock drafts out there that varies greatly from the others is CBS Sports‘ Dane Brugler who has Watson going fifth overall to the New York Jets, Mitch Trubisky going fourth to the Bears, and Kizer going second to the San Francisco 49ers. Most mock drafts out there still have Myles Garrett as the top overall selection. If he ends up the first overall pick by the lowly Cleveland Browns, it will make him the second defensive end drafted first in the past four seasons. The Houston Texans selected Jadeveon Clowney in 2014, and have shown a tendency to take defensive ends first. In 2006 it was Mario Williams, which actually followed in the footsteps of the Browns’ 2000 top pick, Courtney Brown. One has to wonder if the Browns will stay consistent with what the mock drafts are projecting, or if they’ll decide to take a gamble on a top quarterback prospect moving forward. One has to wonder if the Browns will stay consistent with what the mock drafts are projecting, or if they’ll decide to take a gamble on a top quarterback prospect moving forward. There seems to be plenty of teams in need of filling the QB position, it’s just a matter of figuring out who the next big star might be. Should Watson put up an impressive performance or two in the College Football Playoffs, his stock will certainly be on the rise and could help him land in the top 10 picks. Sports fans, do you feel that Watson is a top 10 NFL Draft pick? If so, which team would he be best for heading into the 2017 NFL season? [Featured Image by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx