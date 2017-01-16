NFL Mock Draft 2017: Team Order Updates Include Cowboys And Seahawks, Top 10 Picks Speculation After Playoffs Results

The latest NFL mock draft 2017 editions are getting an update after this past weekend’s NFL Playoffs results. Four teams suffered losses, sending them home from the postseason, which also meant they now figure into the draft order. Teams are well aware that landing the top pick doesn’t always translate to a big time star. Just ask the New England Patriots and their sixth round selection from the 2000 NFL Draft, Tom Brady. He just so happens to be starting quarterback on a team considered favorites to win another Super Bowl. So what does this mean for the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, and Seattle Seahawks? Also who are the top 10 picks right now when it comes to the available college football prospects? According to an ESPN report, the Texans, Seahawks, Chiefs, and Cowboys each have their places on the draft order. Dallas ranks last overall at No. 28 due to their record, with the Chiefs a spot above them. Houston and Seattle rank at No. 25 and No. 26, respectively. If one team stands out from the past season as a shining example of making good use of draft picks, it’s the Dallas Cowboys. They took running back Ezekiel Elliott at the No. 4 spot and then followed up by drafting quarterback Dak Prescott at No. 135 overall. While the team failed to reach the NFC Championship Game or Super Bowl, they certainly impressed with their rookie duo. The Dallas Cowboys drafted a gem at the running back spot in 2016 with pick No. 4. [Image by Jon Durr/Getty Images] With that said, the the top spot for the NFL Draft is owned by the one-win Cleveland Browns. Other teams selecting in the top 10 will include San Francisco, Chicago, Jacksonville, Tennessee, New York Jets, L.A. Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills. Of note, Cleveland also has the No. 12 pick in the first round, while Tennessee also has the No. 17 pick. As far as the No. 1 pick is concerned, there seems to be little doubt about who the top choice should be. Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett has remained at that top spot, and unless Cleveland decides to try to overhaul their quarterback spot again, they’re unlikely to waver from that selection. There seems to be little debate about the top pick at CBS Sports, or the second pick as North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky is considered the top selection for the 49ers. After that, things get a bit shaky in terms of who might go where. Rob Rang believes in the Bears going with defensive end Jonathan Allen from Alabama, while Dane Brugler is suggesting they’ll opt for a new quarterback. Brugler speculates that Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer is the best fit for Soldier Field. Sorry Jay Cutler fans. Below are the top 10 mock draft picks as speculated by Brugler at CBS Sports. NFL Mock Draft Top 10 Picks Browns – Myles Garrett (Texas A&M, DE) 49ers – Mitch Trubisky (North Carolina, QB) DeShone Kizer (Notre Dame, QB) Jaguars – Jonathan Allen (Alabama, DE) Titans – Jamal Adams (LSU, SS) Jets – Marshon Lattimore (Ohio State, CB) Chargers – Malik Hooker (Ohio State, FS) Panthers – Solomon Thomas (Stanford, DE) Bengals – Reuben Foster (Alabama, ILB) Bills – DeShaun Watson (Clemson, QB) Some interesting discrepancies come within the top 10 suggested picks between the two CBS Sports writers. For example, Rang suggests that Clemson’s Deshaun Watson should go as high as No. 6 to the New York Jets, with his teammate, Mike Williams going at No. 10 to the Bills. In addition, Rang speculates that maybe the Panthers should consider adding the services of standout running back Leonard Fournette from LSU. The Panthers finished with a disappointing record of 6-10 after losing once in the regular season during last year’s campaign. Carolina also finished at No. 10 in total rushing yards this past season, though, with Jonathan Stewart leading the team with 824 yards. It’s possible the Panthers could groom Fournette for a bright future, but they may opt to look elsewhere for their team needs in the upcoming draft, hence Brugler’s speculated pick, defensive end Solomon Thomas from Stanford. Is Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft? [Image by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images] The speculation about Deshaun Watson has also continued for months now, and after his big championship-winning performance against Alabama, many fans and analysts feel his stock has risen. However, he still may appear to be a gamble for some teams as they look to address their biggest needs. That said, he could also pan out to be the next quarterback similar to Tampa Bay’s rising star Jameis Winston. It’s always hard to predict who that next bright star will be, but as mentioned Tom Brady was a sixth round pick in the 2000 Draft. Aaron Rodgers was selected at No. 24 by the Packers in 2005, while Ben Roethlisberger went No. 11 in 2004. The Falcons’ Matt Ryan was the highest pick of the four remaining playoff QBs, going at No. 3 overall to Atlanta in 2008. NFL fans, do you agree or disagree with the speculation for the top 10 NFL mock draft picks above? Which team should gamble on Watson if he goes first round? [Image by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images]

