NFL Picks Week 16: Expert Predictions Unanimous In Many Games, Including Seattle Over Arizona

NFL picks for Week 16 present many expert predictions that are unanimous. Though not every NFL analyst has weighed in and there is still time for some of them to shift their Week 16 picks, some interesting patterns have already emerged in a report by ESPN. Those unanimous predictions include the Seattle Seahawks beating the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys beating the Detroit Lions. The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants in an important NFC East showdown Thursday night (Dec. 22). This game is a chance for the Giants to clinch one of the Wild Card slots and secure a spot near the top of the NFL playoff standings. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Giants also have an opportunity to catch the Cowboys for the division lead if the games break right in the final two weeks of the regular season. [Image by Al Bello/Getty Images] The Lions are in a difficult position, as the team could still miss the 2017 NFL Playoffs if they go cold down the stretch. The Lions have to play the Cowboys and then the Green Bay Packers to wrap up the regular season. Both the Cowboys and Packers have a lot on the line in those respective games, ramping up the importance to play well against the Lions. That could be a recipe for disaster in Detroit after fans got excited about a possible playoff run. There are also some great AFC games within the Week 16 NFL picks, with some of the predictions dictating how the conference could turn out. The expert predictions from ESPN have the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Baltimore Ravens in a game that would clinch the AFC North for the black and yellow. That would clinch a home playoff game in Pittsburgh and very likely eliminate Baltimore from making the postseason. There are two other teams tied at 8-6 with the Ravens already and none of them have an AFC Wild Card spot (yet). Two other top-notch AFC games in the Week 16 schedule are the Oakland Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts and the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos. All four teams have designs on making the 2017 NFL Playoffs, but a reality is that only two of these teams are likely to accomplish that goal. If the Raiders beat the Colts and the Broncos beat the Chiefs, then Oakland clinches a first-round bye in the postseason. A Colts loss also likely eliminates them from the playoffs, with the Houston Texans then getting crowned the AFC South champions. [Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images] There are no Sunday games in Week 16, as it falls on Christmas Day. Most of the games were moved up to Saturday (Dec. 24), with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions then playing on Monday night football (Dec. 26). Nearly every game on the schedule has importance for the postseason, with the exception of the San Diego Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns. The Browns are predicted by the experts to fall to 0-15 and continue that ugly losing streak. Two of the Week 16 NFL picks are undecided, with the Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans and Cincinnati vs. Houston games splitting the experts evenly. Week 16 NFL Picks And Expert Predictions New York Giants beat Philadelphia Eagles (Thursday, Dec. 22) Miami Dolphins beat Buffalo Bills (Saturday, Dec. 24) New England Patriots beat New York Jets Tennessee Titans beat Jacksonville Jaguars San Diego Chargers beat Cleveland Browns Washington Redskins beat Chicago Bears Atlanta Falcons beat Carolina Panthers Oakland Raiders beat Indianapolis Colts Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints (Pick) Seattle Seahawks beat Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Rams beat San Francisco 49ers Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans (Pick) Pittsburgh Steelers beat Baltimore Ravens Kansas City Chiefs beat Denver Broncos Dallas Cowboys beat Detroit Lions (Monday, Dec. 26) [Featured Image by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images]

