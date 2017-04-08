NFL Rumors: Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman Started All Trade Talks, Cornerback Requested To Be Dealt?

A few weeks ago, the Seattle Seahawks and Richard Sherman made noise in the NFL when they headlined trade rumors. During that time, it seemed like it was the Seahawks who were ready to part ways with Sherman. That may not be the case. When the trade talks about Sherman started, many were surprised. The cornerback is one of the best players for the Seahawks. He was a major contributor to the success they achieved in the past few years. At first, he did not take the rumors seriously and expressed his intention of staying in Seattle. Even head coach Pete Carroll shared how valuable he is to them. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman with head coach Pete Carroll. [Image by Harry How/Getty Images] These helped slow down the rumors centered on Sherman. However, the trade talks again intensified following the recent radio interview of Seahawks general manager John Schneider. He said on 710 ESPN Seattle that everything regarding the potential Sherman trade is “real.” Schneider added that both parties are aware of what is happening and downplayed the possibility of a deal materializing. The executive thinks it is important that they are open to anything. After this, it looked like the Seahawks were truly ready to move on without Sherman on the roster. If they are keeping their doors open, it can be expected that many teams will target the 29-year-old and attempt to get him out of Seattle. The perception that the Seahawks are the ones aiming for a trade now changes. Sheil Kapadia of ESPN reported that Adam Schefter, on SportsCenter, revealed that a trade was Sherman’s idea. He asked the Seahawks for it and they are just trying to do what he desires. As of this moment, there is no confirmation yet coming from Seattle or Sherman. If this is true, then a trade that will see Sherman leave Seattle became more inevitable. Carroll said the Seahawks organization value him, but if he wants to continue his career elsewhere, dealing him away is the right move. They should not force themselves to keep him, since this may affect their performance in the 2017 NFL season. A trade for Sherman is not a walk in the park. His achievements and reputation in the NFL will surely make an interested franchise sacrifice significant assets. The Miami Herald reported a couple of days ago that according to a league source, the Seahawks will give him up for a “very good player” and “high draft pick.” Aside from this, a team hoping to add one of the best cornerbacks today must have the salary cap ready to absorb a lucrative contract. In 2014, Sherman inked a four-year extension with the Seahawks worth $57.4 million. This means the squad that successfully completes a trade is going to have him for two more seasons. It will be the one paying around $22.4 million in base salary. Sherman is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019. Fans of teams in dire need of a reliable cornerback must not get their hopes up even if Sherman and Seattle appear ready to split up. As Schneider stated during his interview, most of the potential trades they are included do not happen. Cornerback Richard Sherman of the Seattle Seahawks. [Image by Phelan Ebenhack/AP Images] The Seahawks and Sherman still have ample time to talk things over before they head to organized team activities and training camps. A trade is tempting especially with what they could get in return for his value, but it is expected that he will stay put in Seattle at least for now. Sherman spent his entire NFL career in Seattle. The Seahawks selected him in the fifth-round (154th overall) of the 2011 draft. If a trade takes place, it would be interesting to see him don a different jersey. [Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images]