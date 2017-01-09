Super Bowl 51 Odds & NFL Playoff Schedule Update: Divisional Round Dates, Times & Odds For Each Game – Are Steelers, Packers Road Worthy?

The odds to win Super Bowl 51 are starting to take shape as we are down to the elite eight teams in the NFL. The Patriots are still the clear cut favorites to be crowned champions this February, but several other teams are making a case that they could be there holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy at season’s end as well. Over the weekend the Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and New York Giants were all eliminated from the postseason. While every one of those teams mentioned above were the underdogs in each of their matchups according to Las Vegas odds makers, the way they all lost was, well odd. Odd in the fact that none of the games were close. In fact they all became rather boring before the fourth quarter began. According to an ESPN report, all four home teams held serve in the NFL playoff Wild Card round and they did so in a big way with each team winning by more than two scores. Now the question is can all four winners on Wild Card weekend accomplish what their opponents could not, and that is to win on the road. Brock Osweiler has the Houston Texans moving on to the divisional round.. [Image by Tim Warner/Getty Images] All four teams that advanced into the divisional round of play – Seattle, Houston, Pittsburgh and Green Bay, will all hit the road this weekend. Now is where you will see what these teams are made of as they prepare to head into hostile environments. No matter how good each of the winners looked so far, they will now have to win at least one road game, if not two, if they are to advance to Super Bowl 51. Here is a look at the upcoming NFL divisional round matchups, odds and where and when each game gets underway. Seattle Seahawks (11-5-1) at Atlanta Falcons (11-5) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET Odds – Atlanta -4.5, Over/Under 51 TV – FOX The Falcons are the surprise team of 2016 in many ways, but don’t overlook these Birds. They have the talent on offense to play with anyone, but the key will be if they can rise up on defense. These two teams met this season back in Week 6 at Seattle. The Seahawks took a 17-3 lead into the third quarter but had to hold on in the end for the 26-24 win. This time the Falcons will be at home, where they have scored points by the handful so far this season. Houston Texans (10-7) at New England Patriots (14-2) Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET Odds – New England -15, Over/Under 44 TV – CBS A true David vs. Goliath battle will take place from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts when the Houston Texans take on the New England Patriots. Tom Brady and the Patriots have a chip on their shoulder the size of Mount Rushmore and are on a mission this season. Can Houston quarterback Brock Osweiler lead the Texans to what would be one of the biggest upsets in divisional round history? It will be tough, but anything is possible. If the Texans are going to win, they will need another huge effort from defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who was all over the field last week crushing any Raiders player that got in his way. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-5) at Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) Odds – Kansas City -1, Over/Under 46 Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET TV – NBC The Steelers showed why they are serious Super Bowl contenders as they crushed the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon. It may be cliché, but Pittsburgh will go as far as the three B’s – Ben, Bell and Brown can take them. The Chiefs will put up a better fight than Miami did, that’s for sure. Alex Smith will lead the under the radar Chiefs this Sunday from Arrowhead Stadium, where Kansas City finished 6-2 this season. Green Bay Packers (11-6) at Dallas Cowboys (13-3) Odds – Dallas -4, Over/Under 51 Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET TV — FOX Does Aaron Rodgers have any more Hail Mary passes in his bag of tricks? He may need a few after so many Packers were injured against the New York Giants in their Wild Card matchup. Green Bay has won seven games in a row, including Sunday’s 38-13 victory and now they are one win from the NFC title game. Aaron Rodgers said the Packers would “run the table” 7 weeks ago. So far he has kept his word. [Image by Stacy Revere/Getty Images] To get there the Packers will have to beat the Dallas Cowboys, something only the Giants and Eagles have done all season. The duo of rookies – quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott will face a Packers team that has experience in these situations. Will the rookies melt in the spotlight of the postseason or will their star shine bright in their first playoff game in the NFL. Here is a look at the updated Super Bowl 51 odds as of January 9, 2017 according to Vegas Insider. New England Patriots — 3/2 Dallas Cowboys — 9/2 Atlanta Falcons — 6/1 Kansas City Chiefs — 8/1 Pittsburgh Steelers – 8/1 Green Bay Packers — 10/1 Seattle Seahawks — 10/1 Houston Texans — 40/1 [Featured Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]

