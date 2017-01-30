Super Bowl 52 Odds For Every Team: Patriots, Cowboys, Packers & Raiders Early Favorites To Win 2018 Super Bowl In Minnesota

While Super Bowl 51 is front and center on everyone’s mind, already NFL fans (outside of New England and Atlanta that is) are thinking about next season and how their team can make it to the big game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to an ESPN report, the New England Patriots are the early favorites to win Super Bowl 52 at 5/1 odds. The Pats are followed by the Dallas Cowboys at 8/1, Pittsburgh Steelers at 10/1 and a three way tie for the fourth spot between the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks at 12/1. Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders are amongst the top favorites to win Super Bowl 52. [Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images] Of all the mentioned teams above, the Dallas Cowboys may have the biggest expectations heading into the 2017 NFL regular season. Seeing how high up Dallas is on the odds board to win Super Bowl 52 next season, they will certainly enter the new schedule this fall as one of the favorites – if not the overall favorite to win the NFC conference. They key for Big D in 2017 will be if the super rookie duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott repeat their incredible play. Teams will no longer be caught off guard by the Cowboys, and they will have a much better idea of what to expect when they face Dallas’ offense next season. However, just because they have a better idea of how good these two are doesn’t mean they will be able to stop them! Before we put the cart before the horse, don’t forget it was just two seasons ago that the Cowboys were supposed to become the new beast in the NFC. NFL odds experts were giving Dallas the thumbs up as the new team to beat in the NFC, but that didn’t pan out. On the heels of their 12-4 record in 2014, they finished the polar opposite in 2015 at 4-12. You just never know how things are going to turn out in the wacky NFC Conference. Many experts say parity now rules the NFL, but does it really? The AFC has been dominated since 2000 by the Patriots, Broncos and Steelers. In fact, one of those three teams have represented the AFC in the Super Bowl 12 of the last 16 seasons, while in the NFC it seems to be anything goes since 2000. Only the Seattle Seahawks have won back-to-back conference titles since 2000 in the NFC, while sharing that honor with 11 other teams along the way. That is good news in many ways if you are a fan of a NFC team because the trend over the past 16 seasons clearly shows that any team can seemingly jump up and win the conference. Thinking outside the box, what NFC teams can shock the NFL next season? How about Detroit? Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions are listed at 70/1 to win Super Bow 52. [Image by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images] The Lions have talent, that can’t be denied, but it seems like they are always the bridesmaid and never the bride. They have reached the postseason two of the last three season with virtually no running game to speak of and a defense that is great one week and nonexistent the next. If they can get a running back and a good defensive back or two this off season, they could be the 70/1 long shot no one was talking about that jumps up and wins the NFC. Remember, the Atlanta Falcons were anywhere between 100 and 150/1 to win the Super Bowl when the 2016 regular season began. Now they are one win from cashing in a big ticket! Here is a look at the top 10 Super Bowl favorites to win Super Bowl 52. Be sure to click here to see every team’s odds thanks to Vegas Insider. New England Patriots – 13/2 Dallas Cowboys — 12/1 Green Bay Packers — 12/1 Atlanta Falcons — 12/1 Seattle Seahawks — 15/1 Pittsburgh Steelers — 18/1 Denver Broncos — 18/1 Kansas City Chiefs — 20/1 New York Giants –20/1 Oakland Raiders — 20/1 [Featured Image by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images]