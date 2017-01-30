Super Bowl Media Day 2017: Start Time, Schedule & How To Watch Super Bowl Opening Night Live Online

Super Bowl Media Day is here. Media Day, now being dubbed “Super Bowl Opening Night,” has a long and colorful history, and if you have ever caught the annual event live in the past, you know exactly how interesting and zany this day can be. As the NFL has grown in popularity over time, so has the Media Day that precedes the big game. According to a NESN report, this year’s Media Day will take place Monday night from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The three hour long event will feature every player on the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons fielding questions from the scores of media members in attendance. While it may sound a bit boring on the outset watching players from the Patriots and Falcons answering questions that they have probably been asked 100 times or more already this season, you never know who will show up or what crazy incident may happen during the event – or what some reporters may be wearing, or not wearing for that matter! Past Media Day events have seen reporters and press step up to ask questions dressed like a super hero, past Presidents, and even someone wearing nothing but a barrel. Yes, just a barrel. This guy is having a barrel of fun already #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/CVf2i1UibI — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 27, 2015 Just think how great all press conferences would be if they were this laid back! The one thing we do know beforehand heading into Media Day for Super Bowl 51 is what the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will be wearing. Patches for the #Patriots Super Bowl LI jerseys are on! #OneMore pic.twitter.com/tc8f2QwQCH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 27, 2017 The NFL and Nike unveiled the gear all players will be sporting for the big event, including the official Super Bowl patches for each team’s jersey. Both sides gear looks sharp, and is sure to be a hot seller in Atlanta and New England this year. If you are a newbie to Media Day, or an old NFL veteran fan who just likes to look back, here are a few of the craziest moments that have taken place. First and foremost has to be Tom Brady getting a marriage proposal. In honor of the Patriots returning to the big game, we will put this crazy moment first. Ines Gomez Mont, a reporter from Mexico’s TV Azteca, was the star of Media Day back in 2008 when she showed up in a wedding dress and asked Tom Brady to marry her. Sadly for Mont, she was turned down in front of 4,000 or so of her media peers. She quickly rebounded and asked ENY Giants Eli Manning to marry her. Manning also declined. Ines Gomez Mont of TV Azteca asked quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots to marry her back in 2008. [Image by Harry How/Getty Images] Of course who can forget Seattle Seahawks’ Marshawn Lynch Super Bowl 49 Media Day? Lynch, who admitted he only went to Media Day so he wouldn’t be fined, responded the same to all 29 different questions the media asked while he was at the podium. “I’m just here so I won’t get fined,” Lynch told the press over and over until his time was through. Running back Marshawn Lynch didn’t say much during Media Day 2 years ago. [Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images] From New York Giants Michael Strahan busting out in song, to several Pittsburgh Steelers wearing a Troy Polamalu wig and failing to spell the long time Steelers safety’s name correctly, you just never know what you will see during tonight’s Media Day action. Fans can catch all of the Super Bowl Media Day 2017 Opening Night action starting at 8 p.m. ET tonight on the NFL Network, FS1 and Fox Deportes. You can also watch every question live online using your smart phone, tablet or any hand held device through FOX Sports Go or NFL Newtork.com. Click here for more information. Here is the schedule for tonight’s Super Bowl Opening Night live: Doors Open – 5:30 p.m. ET NFC Team Interview Session Begins – 7 p.m. ET Joint Team Interview – 8 p.m. ET X-Ambassadors Performance – 8:30 p.m. ET AFC Team Interview Session Begins – 9 p.m. ET Fireworks – 10 p.m. ET (weather permitting) X-Ambassadors Performance – 10:15 p.m. ET [Featured Image by Michael Heiman/Getty Images]