Watch Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. New England Patriots Live Stream Free: Kickoff Time, Preview, How To Watch Free Online

The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the New England Patriots as six-point underdogs in the AFC Championship game Sunday — a clash that will live stream from Gillette Stadium, as both teams go not only the victory but for an NFL record ninth appearance in the ultimate NFL game, the Super Bowl. But while six of the Patriots' Super Bowl berths have come since 2001, under Coach Bill Belichick — whose teams have won four of those Super Bowls — the Steelers have made three Super Bowl appearances in that span, winning two. Only one of those victories came under current Head Coach Mike Tomlin. Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots is looking to lead his team into the seventh Super Bowl of his tenure. (Image by Elsa/Getty Images) To find out how to watch a free live stream of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots AFC Conference Championship game, see the information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff time is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Eastern Time — 3:40 p.m. Pacific — at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday, January 22. To watch a preview of the Steelers vs. Patriots showdown with a ninth Super Bowl berth on the line for each franchise, click on the following video from the ESPN First Take panel of pundits. Though the Patriots and Steelers have met 29 times going back to their first meeting in 1972, with Pittsburgh winning 15 times, New England has dominated in recent years, winning four of the last five contests between the two teams. In fact, since 2001 when future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady took the reigns of the Patriots' offense, New England has won nine of 12 matchups. Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers has never faced the New England Patriots in a playoff game. (Image by Peter Aiken/Getty Images) Incredibly, however, the Patriots and Steelers have not met in a playoff game since the AFC Conference Championship game in the 2004/2005 season. The Patriots won that game easily, by a 41-27 margin in a matchup of the same two elite quarterbacks who will square off on Sunday — Brady for the Patriots and Ben Roethlisberger for the Steelers. Tomlin will be facing Belichick and the Patriots in a playoff game for the first time.

New England Patriots Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Bold Predictions For AFC Championship Game Can the underdog Pittsburgh Steelers pull off an upset and win a berth in a record ninth Super Bowl for the franchise? Or will it be the New England Patriots — the dominant NFL team of the past 16 seasons — who come out in top, winning a ninth Super Bowl berth of their own? To find out, watch a free live stream of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots AFC Conference Championship clash from 67,000-seat Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, courtesy of CBSSports.com, which is offering a free stream of the game at this link. Note that the CBSSports.com free live stream will be available only on computers or on set-top streaming media devices including Apple TV, Roku, XBox One, Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast, among others. Smartphones and mobile tablet computers will not have access to the free live stream. However, there is another way to stream the Steelers vs. Patriots game live for free and legally across all platforms and devices. The CBS All Access subscription service, which may be accessed at this link, will also stream the game in any area where a local CBS affiliate is set to broadcast the matchup. CBS All Access charges a $5.99 per month fee — but also offers a seven-day free trial which may be cancelled before any charges are incurred, allowing fans to watch a live stream of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots for free on any device. [Featured Image By Justin K. Aller/Getty Images]