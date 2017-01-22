Apple Prepares Security-Enhanced iPhone 8 And Updated iPad Pro

We’re at least nine months away from the release of the iPhone 8, but rumors about Apple’s 10th anniversary phone keep coming in. According to Mac Rumors, the iPhone 8 may have some pretty advanced security features. “Noted KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a research report today in which he outlined further expectations for Apple’s 2017 iPhone, including new biometric identification technology as well as the necessity of a new design to provide better structural support for a flexible OLED display with 3D Touch capability.” As Mac Rumors notes, Kuo believes Apple is developing new Touch ID tech to complement its zero bezel screen. Apple could also completely replace the Touch ID with an advanced facial recognition system. Many of the commenters after the article aren’t impressed. “Facial recognition in a smartphone is a solution looking for a problem. In addition to being much more difficult than fingerprint sensing (beards, glasses, lighting, even the angle at which you hold the phone all can affect recognition accuracy) the payoff just isn’t there, in my opinion,” says Twolf2919. “Folks that put something over the camera opening to prevent unwanted spying through the video camera are gonna have some trouble with the security features,” claims Robert Walter. Forbes recently talked about an iPhone 8 feature that hasn’t been mentioned yet. The iPhone 8 will be Apple’s biggest smartphone upgrade in 10 years. [Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images] “According to a report from the usually reliable Korea Herald, ‘multiple sources’ can ‘confirm’ the 2017 iPhones (currently both iPhone 7S and iPhone 8 models are expected) will have upgraded IP68 water and dust resistance ratings. This means the phones could withstand full submersion in up to 1.5 of water for up to 30 minutes.” However, there is more to look forward to. Even though the iPhone 7 series wasn’t considered an important upgrade from the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, the iPhone 8 series upgrade is going to be huge. According to 9to5Mac, we may see 4.7-inch to 5.8-inch curved OLED displays, an all-glass design with new colors, wireless charging, an embedded (into the screen) home button, and something that has to do with augmented reality. BGR describes how Apple may incorporate augmented reality with their next smartphone in 2017. “The way Apple envisions implementing augmented reality into the iPhone is multi-faceted. For instance, Apple envisions iPhone users being able to point their cameras at any number of objects and have the device itself recognize what’s in frame,” says columnist Yoni Heisler. The article adds that as another example, Apple could build functionality that would allow the iPhone camera to completely manipulate faces. This has caused a lot of excitement in the smartphone world. Many on Twitter are patiently awaiting Apple’s 10th anniversary iPhone. These iPhone 8 spec & design rumours getting me all excited

????????????#iphone8 #hurryupSeptember — Emma Carr (@cyberchickgeek) January 19, 2017 My phone is payed off but I want the iPhone 8 — dragon ball z kai (@dbzKaii) January 18, 2017 2017 is going to be a huge year for Apple. In addition to the iPhone 8, Apple is going to upgrade the iPad Pro series. Forbes has the news. Apple will soon upgrade both versions of the iPad Pro. [Image by Eric Risberg/AP Images] “Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple has three new iOS-powered tablets lined up for release in 2017; an update to the 12.9 inch iPad Pro, a price-conscious 9.7 inch model, and the previously rumored educational model with a screen of just over ten inches on the diagonal.” There is a lot of debate on whether or not the iPad Pro is still relevant. However, both the 12.9-inch and 9.7-inch versions of the device must be selling well enough in order to warrant a refresh from Apple. Which are you looking more forward to — the iPhone 8 or the updated iPad Pro? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section. [Featured Image by Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images]