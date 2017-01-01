Hatchimals Swearing? That's What Parents Are Claiming

Is your Hatchimal swearing? If so, it seems you’re not alone, as dozens of parents have claimed the Hatchimal they bought for their kids for the recent holiday can be heard saying, “F**k me.” Hatchimal is the Tickle-Me-Elmo of the 21st century. It’s the present to get kids. According to The Verge, finding even one Hatchimal, even post-Christmas, is close to impossible. So what makes them so popular? Comparable to a Furby, Hatchimals are made to hatch, and after they hatch, their owner is supposed to take care of it as they would a baby or a pet, and though it may sound downright bizarre, Hatchimals are able to “grow up” so to speak. “Each Hatchimal will learn how to walk, talk, and play games as it goes through the five stages of its life: egg, hatching, baby, toddler, and kid.” What are you’re hatchimals doing for this #hatchynewyear mine are ready to party! Go ahead and use #hatchygram for your chance to be featured on the hatchimals online gallery and let’s us know what your hatchimals are up to! @hatchimals @spinmaster #hatchimals #hatchimal #hatchynewyear #hatchygram #ad A photo posted by TheCrazyPonyLady (@thecrazyponylady) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:03pm PST Another thing they can apparently do is swear. However, this claim of swearing Hatchimals is not as cut and dry as one might think. There is the fact that the owners of these lovely robot creatures can teach their Hatchimal to say things, hence it’s entirely possible for a swearing Hatchimal to exist, especially if there’s a mischievous older brother or sister around. One parent, however, claimed they heard their child’s Hatchimal swearing before it had even come out of its egg, which technically shouldn’t be possible. Meet the Galegos from British Columbia, who insist they have a swearing Hatchimal. The father said he thought he heard the toy he bought his son say, “F**k me,” from inside its egg. These toys are packaged inside an egg and made to keep from hatching until after it’s unboxed and nurtured. There’s video of this specific pre-hatched Hatchimal “swearing,” but it’s hard to tell what exactly it’s saying, though it sounds just like the already-hatched version in the video above. The “me” is quite easy to decipher, but the first word not so much. Many people believe it’s actually saying, “Hug me.” Spin Master is the company that makes Hatchimals. They’ve addressed the swearing concern and they vehemently deny that their product is made to use profanity of any kind, at least until it’s under a person’s care. Basically, if you catch a Hatchimal swearing, most likely it’s been programmed to by someone who lives under your roof or someone who’s had a chance to play with the Hatchimal, like a friend of your kid. According to the Daily Dot, Hatchimals learn to speak much in the same way a human being learns to speak. It starts out mumbling before speaking actual words, and if one purposely teaches it curse words, you will have a swearing Hatchimal on your hands. Anne Yourt, a representative of Spin Master, released a statement for the company. “Hatchimals speak their own language made up of random sounds. We can assure you that the Hatchimal is not saying anything inappropriate. The one in the video appears to be sleeping,” she stated, referring to the video of the still-to-hatch Hatchimal supposedly saying, “F**k me.” No word on the fact that the toys are teachable. As mentioned before, a swearing Hatchimal should only exist outside its egg, but the possibility that it’s teachable and thus able to swear before hatching isn’t far-fetched, as toys like these aren’t immune to glitches. [Image by Gunnar Rathbun/AP Images] As if having a toy Hatchimal swearing isn’t bad enough, right after Christmas, parents from across the world were complaining about their children throwing conniptions when their Hatchimal didn’t fulfill one of its main purposes which is, of course, to hatch. Not only that, but claims that some Hatchimals “died” (ceased to function) after hatching were also reported. According to Business Insider, at least one mother of two very disappointed girls is ready to file a lawsuit against Spin Master if she doesn’t receive a valid response to her official complaint by January 3. A swearing Hatchimal is entirely possible to encounter, but most likely not pre-hatch and not on its own. So before ripping into the company that makes these robot birds, make sure the cause of the problem isn’t living under your own roof. [Featured Image by gardener41/Flickr/Resized/CC BY-SA 2.0]

