iPhone 8: Will It Set New Sales Record?

Apple’s iPhone 8 likely won’t be released for another eight months, but there are already predictions that it will be Apple’s best-selling device yet. Tech Times has the news. “Rumors about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 – codenamed – Ferrari – are swirling online as consumers gear up for the next-gen handset to launch in September. Analysts are predicting that the arrival of the iPhone 8 could turn around Apple’s fortunes drastically.” The article adds that in a note to investors, Jeffery Kvaal and Gregory McNaff, analysts who work with Nomura Securities, predicted that the next generation iPhone from Apple would be instrumental in helping Apple rake in bigger profits. Apple certainly has a lot of hype to live up to. The iPhone 7 series wasn’t a big upgrade from the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, but the iPhone 8 series upgrade is going to be huge. According to 9to5Mac, we may see 4.7-inch to 5.8-inch curved OLED displays, an all-glass design with new colors, wireless charging, an embedded (into the screen) home button, and something that has to do with augmented reality. BGR describes how Apple may incorporate augmented reality with their next smartphone in 2017. “The way Apple envisions implementing augmented reality into the iPhone is multi-faceted. For instance, Apple envisions iPhone users being able to point their cameras at any number of objects and have the device itself recognize what’s in frame,” says columnist Yoni Heisler. The article adds that as another example, Apple could build functionality that would allow the iPhone camera to completely manipulate faces. This has caused a lot of excitement in the smartphone world. According to Forbes, a new patent shows that the iPhone could also be adding in touch sensors to replace physical buttons The next iPhone could replace physical buttons with touch sensors. [Image by Daryl Deino] “This patent describes a technique where touch sensors can be placed around any side of a device allowing for new input sources. The patent also notes that physical buttons (such as the volume controls) could be replaced by these embedded touch sensors,” says Forbes contributor Ewan Spence, who summarizes that Apple could drop the current buttons to turn towards touch-enabled areas on the device for the existing UI.” One of the most exciting features of the all the different versions of the iPhone 8 (there may be three of them) is the edgeless OLED screen. According to Macworld UK, that screen will be covered with Gorilla Glass and other polycarbonates in order to help the new iPhone not shatter when dropped. The screen will allegedly allow the iPhone to have a higher frame rate than a screen with a Nvidia 1080 card in it. Macworld UK also notes that not only will the new iPhone 8 come in several different colors (silver, gold, rose gold, and deep blue), but that it could also be covered with glass from front to back. It’s also possible that a stainless steel option will be released as well. Apple is really out to make their 10th anniversary smartphone something special, but there are other special smartphones coming out as well. Samsung will beat the iPhone 8 series to the market with the Galaxy S8. According to Tech Radar, the Galaxy S8 is shaping up to be a huge upgrade from the S7 and S7 Edge. Samsung’s next smartphone could be a game-changer. [Image by David Ramos/Getty Images] “Likely highlights include a 4K screen, a Snapdragon 830 processor, 6GB of RAM and a massively improved camera. There’s even a chance that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will have an iris scanner or a foldable screen, though the latter is somewhat less likely.” The article adds that there could be two different versions of the S8, and both will come with curved screens. One could be a 5.7-inch regular version, and the other, the one that would have the 4K screen, will be 6.1 inches. The S8 could also have a 30MP dual-lens rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 4200mAh battery. 2017 is shaping up to be a great year for smartphones. Which one do you think will dominate – the Galaxy S8 or the iPhone 8? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section. [Featured Image by Sean Gallup/Getty Images]

