‘Destiny’: Xur’s Exotic Goods For Feb. 3, Invective And Armor To Re-Roll

Destiny players looking for a second straight week of a perfect Exotic roll in Xûr inventory are out of luck. The vendor dropped in to the Tower Friday for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners to peruse his wares. While the Invective is always nice, those looking for armor will also need to consider grabbing a handful of Glass Needles too. Xûr can be found just outside of the Speaker’s building next to the railing overlooking the city this weekend. Turn left as soon as you spawn in the Tower and run straight to the north part of the social space. Here’s where you can find him on the Tower map. [Image by Bungie] Xûr and his items will only be available in Destiny through Sunday morning. He will be gone as soon as the clock strikes 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT. Exotic Gear on Sale Name Type Stats Cost T12 Helm of Saint-14 Titan Helmet 39 (58) Intellect /

44 (63) Strength 13 Strange Coins 90% Radiant Dance Machines Hunter Boots 47 (70) Intellect /

51 (74) Strength 13 Strange Coins 88% Skull of Dire Ahamkara Warlock Helmet 82 (101) Strength 13 Strange Coins 89% Invective Shotgun 17 Strange Coins Legacy Engram Helmet 29 Strange Coins Curios Name Type Cost Void Drive Legendary Vehicle Upgrade 23 Strange Coins Plasma Drive Legendary Vehicle Upgrade 23 Strange Coins Glass Needles Re-rolls Exotic Stats 3-pack 3 Strange Coins Three of Coins Exotic Chance Boost 5-pack 5 Strange Coins Heavy Ammo Synthesis Ammo Synthesis 3-pack 1 Strange Coin Heavy Ammo Synthesis Ammo Synthesis 10-pack 3 Strange Coins Material Exchange Name Type Cost Motes of Light Consumable 2 Strange Coins Exotic Shard Material 7 Strange Coins For those wondering what to get, here are a few helpful hints. Invective [Image by ‘Destiny’] Shotgun-loving Destiny players should rejoice, as it has been a couple of months since Xûr sold the Invective. The Exotic Shotgun is brutal in Crucible events thanks to its combination of range, impact, and the “Full Auto” perk. The weapon this week may be disappointing for those who have played Destiny since launch, but it’s a fantastic pickup for those newer to the game. Helm of Saint-14 [Image by ‘Destiny’] The Helm of Saint-14 is still the go-to helmet for Defender Titans in Destiny. Its main draw is the “Starless Night” perk that blinds enemies who walk into the Ward of Dawn, which makes them extremely vulnerable. The benefit is greater in PVE than PVP, but it’s still useful in both situations. The perks give the choice between “Ashes to Assets” for bonus Super energy on Grenade kills and “Heavy Lifting” for bonus Super energy from Heavy Weapon kills. The final column perk is “Invigoration,” which grants bonus melee energy on Orb pickups. The split 58 Intellect / 63 Strength max stat for the Helm of Saint-14 comes in at 90 percent of Tier 12 (T12). This calls for a re-roll. Radiant Dance Machines [Image by ‘Destiny’] Hunters who want to move faster should check out the Radiant Dance Machines. Not only will these Exotic boots grant style points, but they also give increased movement speed when aiming down sights via “The Dance” perk. The PVE utility of this perk is questionable beyond jumping puzzles or using it to reach Dead Ghosts and Calcified Fragments, but it is of great use in PVP. Destiny players can stack this with weapons that come with agility buffs, such as MIDA Multi-tool, to move even faster. The 70 Intellect and 74 Strength max stat rolls for these boots falls to 88 percent of T12. The ability to carry more Shotgun or Machine Gun ammo is always welcome, but Destiny players will want to re-roll. Skull of Dire Ahamkara [Image by ‘Destiny’] This is a bit of a surprise Warlock helmet for the Voidwalker sub-class. The main “Delusions of Grandeur” perk that combines reduced damage while throwing a Nova Bomb with improved Siphon abilities. The energy drain ability now lasts approximately 11 seconds, which in turn means faster grenade energy restoration. The third column optional perks include “Hands-On” and “Second Thoughts” for bonus Super energy from melee or Special Weapon kills. The final column perk is “Invigoration for bonus melee energy on Orb pickups. The pure 101 Intellect stat roll comes in at 89 percent of T12. This rounds out all three armor pieces this week calling for a re-roll using Glass Needles. [Featured Image by Bungie; all table information by Destiny]