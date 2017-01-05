'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Pre-order Bonuses Include Multiplayer Boosts, Nomad Skin, And Armor

BioWare’s sci-fi saga Mass Effect returns this year with Mass Effect: Andromeda, a new installment in the established universe. Although Shepard’s story is over, the new title offers up a brand new narrative, new characters, new species, and much more. Today, developers of the game officially announced the release date for the highly anticipated title. Players can look for Mass Effect: Andromeda on March 21 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Developers announced the title’s release date today on the official Mass Effect: Andromeda website. Mass Effect: Andromeda follows the player character who is referred to in-game as the Pathfinder. Players choose between twin siblings from the Ryder family as their protagonist before starting their journey. Instead of being limited in ability options based on the three class trees; biotic, combat, and tech, the Pathfinder can freely choose abilities from all trees. Mass Effect: Andromeda launches on 3/21/2017. Are you ready to explore a new galaxy? https://t.co/jQvvzKz7U6 pic.twitter.com/EZ6ttjqX6s — Mass Effect (@masseffect) January 4, 2017 Aboard the Tempest, the player’s starship, the Pathfinder and their companions will travel the Andromeda Galaxy. Exploring a plethora of planets is made easier again with a ground vehicle called the Nomad in this title. Like other Mass Effect installments, players will be able to battle alongside two companions; some of which are romantic interests for the main character according to the official site. “Leading your squad through beautiful-yet-deadly worlds, you’ll progress your Pathfinder with a deeply customizable character system, crafting, and a host of new weapons, powers, and gear. And of course, you’ll develop lasting relationships with your companions forged from a long and perilous journey through space.” Unlike previous Mass Effect entries, Mass Effect: Andromeda is said to feature less linear maps. As the Inquisitr reported, bigger maps beg to be explored. The new jetpack available to the protagonist and the return of a Mako-like ground vehicle also give players more freedom of movement this time around. Again, this is noted in the official gameplay reveal. “As the Pathfinder, you’ll be able to call down Forward Stations to change up your weapon loadouts, alter squad composition, fast-travel to other locations, and discover nearby resources and details about surrounding regions. You’ll chart courses to hazardous environments and fight hostile wildlife. You’ll traverse across dangerous worlds, using your scanner to discover clues about your mission locations.” Three editions of Mass Effect: Andromeda are now available to pre-order across PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Each platform offers the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and the Super Deluxe Edition. Pre-ordering any of these editions will include three bonuses for purchasing the game early. The Deep Space Explorer Armor, the Nomad skin, and multiplayer experience boosters are included with any pre-order purchase of the game regardless of the edition chosen. Pre-order details for Mass Effect: Andromeda Of course, the Deluxe Edition and the Super Deluxe Edition offer more goodies at a higher cost. The Origin listing for the game details each edition in one handy table. The Deluxe Edition comes with a different casual outfit for Ryder, Scavenger Armor for battle, four Pathfinder weapons, a pet pyjak space monkey for the Tempest, a bundle of multiplayer weapons, and the digital soundtrack. The Deluxe Edition of Mass Effect: Andromeda is $69.99. For $99.99, players will get all that’s listed above as well as one more multiplayer bonus. The Super Deluxe Edition also includes the multiplayer Super Deluxe Booster Pack which gives provides 20 Premium Packs. Each pack enhances the player’s co-op multiplayer progression for one week making the bonus last 20 weeks. BioWare’s Mass Effect: Andromeda dated for March 2017 Obviously, multiplayer returns to the Mass Effect franchise with the latest game. In addition to the robust singleplayer experience, players can choose to explore the game’s multiplayer mode. Like Mass Effect 3, the upcoming entry in the franchise includes four-player co-op where players work together to complete match-based objectives. The APEX Forces include several different classes for players to master while earning experience and obtaining upgrades to their Mass Effect: Andromeda multiplayer progress. [Image by BioWare]

