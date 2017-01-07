Nintendo Classic Mini Edition Jail Hacked Via Softmod Like Wii? Apparently Twice As Many NES Console Games

Quite possibly the Nintendo Classic Edition mini console is hack-able because YouTuber “Arcaderu” gave a demonstration showing that access is available on his tiny NES console, according to Nintendo Everything. The catch is that this was due on the part of a softmodding technique which means he didn’t have to crack open the unit to get it to work. This is something that was popular for the Nintendo Wii, so it wouldn’t be surprising that the NES Classic Edition would also to have a hack to alter the system. “Arcaderu” intends on showing a more in-depth video with a detailed process by which he was able to accomplish the soft mod. The method by which the Nintendo Wii had to be soft modded required an SD card, computer with an Internet connection, an SD Card reader, Wii console itself, and Wii firmware. There was also a recommended 32 gigabyte USB drive, according to Groovy Post. Back in #htown and couldn’t be happier! #NESmini pic.twitter.com/s4r1HRuyhZ — D.Roy (@dRoy) January 6, 2017 That said, could the same process be utilized for the NES Classic Edition mini? Afterall, there’s already Rasberry Pi technology that can create such a console straight from scratch with an encasement that is 3D printed. There does seem to be a focus on bringing back retro-gaming these days. Sega granted TecToy a licence to put together a new Sega Genesis that’s like the old one, according to WCVB 5. It’ll also come pre-loaded with 22 games and will be released in June 2017. Reddit Users Are Skeptical He also took to the MiniNes Reddit page to advertise his wares and posted on Ebay where there is listed the additional games such as the Dragon Warrior and additional Megaman series. Metal Gear is a notable classic that is still popular today. There are 60 games total after the modded unit was complete. He confirmed that all the games were tested and working and will be shipped from Russia. He only has two transactions under his belt. “I ship from Tyumen, Russia. Shipping Worldwide!” There was some skepticism among those in the Reddit community where the video wasn’t all that detailed and just showed someone scrolling through a set of games, but how do you explain the additional games that were not included in the standard 30 that came with the NES Classic Edition? “I didn’t see a video of the hacking, I only saw a video showing a bunch of games seemingly being played on an unmodded mini NES. Something that can certainly be doctored by anyone with the motivation to do so. I’d like to believe that you are legit and you managed to accomplish what you claim to, but I have to be skeptical because to date I am unaware of any way to add games via USB or otherwise.” Reliving NES Nostalgia It seems companies are tapping into the nostalgic generation from the 80s and with it a demand for reliving their childhood. Since the Nintendo Mini console looks to have done pretty well by being in demand, it looks like other businesses are looking to strike down on the vintage retro-gaming market. By making these soft mods available, could these perhaps be helpful for those who honed in their nostalgia to specific games? Where were you when The Legend of Zelda game out? Who was your most challenging boss on the NES original console? Does those who participate and recreate in the Metal Gear series now have ever experienced the original version? Omg.. I just received the most awesome birthday present from 2 of my friends (*^O^*) <3 #NESmini #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/rasA9jotXr — NagatoPyon (@Nagato_Pyon) December 30, 2016 A Reddit user figured that this possibility of the ability to soft mod the Nintendo Mini system has renewed his interest in the product. “Thanks for the post. Knowing this is possible has renewed my interest on the system.” With the NES Classic Edition mini console are you ready to relive the nostalgia of the 80s? Just plug in your Walkman and game pack and go to town with these fun soft mods. [Featured Image by David Greedy/Getty Images]

