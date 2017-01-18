Nintendo Switch Games: Titles Confirmed For Release Date And Launch Window

Last week, Nintendo provided the first real glimpse of their Switch console. The first hybrid console of its kind will be released on March 3, but what games will you be able to play at launch? In this article, we’ll reveal the definitive list of games confirmed for the Nintendo Switch, including those coming at launch and shortly afterward. Nintendo promises the Switch will provide something for everyone, but how does the currently confirmed list of games stack up against that claim? According to Eurogamer, when Nintendo officially unveiled the Switch last week, they also confirmed that a total of five games will be available on release. The long-awaited TLegend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will undeniably be headlining the Switch’s launch line-up on March 3, however, Nintendo’s other first-party release 1-2-Switch has managed to turn a few heads too. That being said, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will also release on Nintendo’s current Wii U on the same day as the Switch version. Reggie says Wii U struggled due to lack of clarity & steady flow of compelling games, Switch won’t do the same https://t.co/o0OVb4ycgU pic.twitter.com/z8encHYbfZ — GoNintendoTweet (@GoNintendoTweet) January 17, 2017 Nintendo’s first party offering of launch games will be joined by a small selection of titles from third-party publishers. Ubisoft will be bringing the latest installment in their Just Dance series to the Switch on launch, whilst Activision plans to do the same with Skylanders Imaginators. In fact, according to Pocket Lint, Konami is the only third party publisher bringing an original title to the Switch at launch with Super Bomberman R. Unveiled at Nintendo’s special Switch event last week, Super Bomberman R will be the first console release in the Bomberman series since 2010. It’ll bring with it both a campaign mode, which can be played singleplayer and multiplayer, along with Bomberman‘s well-loved classic multiplayer, which Konami promises will be playable with up to eight other players online on the Switch. RELATED STORIES ON INQUISITR: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: Price, Release Date, And Everything We Know About Nintendo’s Alternative Switch Controller Nintendo Switch Games: Launch Titles Aren’t Everything, Claims NOA President Reggie Fils-Aime ‘Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’ Gets Master Edition And Special Edition On Nintendo Switch Whilst Nintendo only has two first party releases planned for the Switch at launch, in the window shortly afterward, they’ll be bolstering their support. Nintendo’s post-release schedule for the Switch includes a couple of ports of some of the Wii U’s most successful games, along with some new titles too. Here’s the full list, along with estimated release dates: Snipperclips – cut it out, together!(March 2017) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition(April 28) ARMS(Spring 2017) Splatoon 2(Summer 2017) Fire Emblem Warriors(Fall 2017) Pokémon Stars(Fall 2017) Super Mario Odyssey(Holiday 2017) Xenoblade Chronicles(TBC 2017) Similarly, Nintendo promises that the Switch will see plenty of third party support post-release too. In the immediate window following the console’s release, Square Enix plans to bring their latest JRPG I Am Setsuna to the Switch, whilst Warner Bros. will port their incredibly popular Wii U title LEGO City Undercover to the new console. At the same time, once Nintendo rival SEGA has pledged a slew of support for the console, with the release of both Puyo Puyo Tetris and Sonic Mania in Spring 2017, followed by Project Sonic later in the year. Nintendo Switch Third Party Games Impressions https://t.co/FO0DTlEVWt pic.twitter.com/FW6akLa5Y6 — GameSpot (@gamespot) January 16, 2017 In fact, the Switch will continue to see a steady stream of third-party support throughout 2017, with Bethesda promising a remastered version of Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim later in the year, along with NBA 2k18 from 2K Games in September. They’ll, of course, be joined by an array of releases from smaller third party studios too. Whilst the Nintendo Switch will only launch with a limited selection of just two first party titles and three third party titles, the console’s wider release schedule reveals that Nintendo has plenty of support for the Switch around the corner and is keen not to make the same mistakes as it did with the Wii U. [Featured Image by Nintendo]