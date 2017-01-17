Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: Price, Release Date And Everything We Know About Nintendo's Alternative Switch Controller

Nintendo used an event last week to reveal everything about their upcoming Switch console. At the same time, the Japanese company provided a quick glimpse of their Switch Pro Controller, but details are still a little thin on the ground when it comes to that alternative controller. With that in mind, in this article, we’ll take a look at everything we know so far about the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, including its price, release date and exactly how you’ll be able to use it. What is the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller? When Nintendo unveiled their hybrid games console last week, they also revealed a range of accessories that can be purchased separately and used with the Nintendo Switch. According to Mic, the accessory from that range that’s most likely to appeal to many Switch owners is the Switch Pro Controller. The Switch Pro Controller is largely similar in nature to its predecessor, the Wii U Pro Controller. It’s designed to be used whilst your Nintendo Switch is docked on the TV and provide a more comfortable experience for long sessions of play. In comparison to the JoyCon controllers and grip included with the Switch, the Pro Controller provides a more traditional controller interface. This makes it an attractive offer for Switch owners planning to use their console primarily in its docked mode. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller pic.twitter.com/563hiKIepi — Nintendeal (@nintendeal) January 13, 2017 The controller will pack some pretty impressive features of its own too. Nintendo claims the Pro Controller includes their new HD rumble functionality, which provides enhanced feedback in comparison to more traditional controllers. The Japanese company also confirmed plans to include motion controls with the Switch Pro Controller, but how they’ll be used within the confines of a traditional controller remains to be seen. Amiibo functionality will allow the Switch Pro Controller to read Nintendo’s toys-to-life accessories, which were launched in the Wii U and 3DS era. However, it’s worth remembering that the Switch gamepad itself will also have similar functionality. RELATED STORIES ON INQUISITR: ‘Ultra Street Fighter II’ Announced For Nintendo Switch, Includes New Characters: Evil Ryu And Violent Ken Best Buys For Nintendo Switch Pre-Orders: What You Need To Know ‘Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’ Gets Master Edition And Special Edition On Nintendo Switch How much will the Switch Pro Controller cost? As aforementioned, the Switch Pro Controller won’t come bundled with the Switch. Instead, according to VG247, it will retail for $70 in North America and £64.99 in the United Kingdom. That being said, retailers are likely to provide bundles that include both the Switch console and a Switch Pro Controller in order to cater to consumers looking to play solely with the Pro Controller. In comparison, the Wii U Pro Controller retails for around $30 less at just $40. Meanwhile, both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers will set you back just under $50. With that in mind, especially outside of North America, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is expected to be one of the most expensive controllers on the market. Accessory manufacturer HORI seem to have a range of Switch items ready for launch, including a Pro controller and a Fight Stick. pic.twitter.com/vbeOCFWUFU — Nintendo Switch Guru (@nintendoswitchg) January 11, 2017 When will the Switch Pro Controller be released? Those looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with their Nintendo Switch will be able to do so at launch. Much like many of the other Switch accessories on the market, the Switch Pro Controller is already available to pre-order from a number of retailers and will be released on March 3, alongside the Switch itself. As it stands, the controller is in stock at most retailers, in comparison to the Switch console, which is facing stock shortages across the globe. The Nintendo Switch launches globally on March 3. Nintendo has already confirmed that the console will retail for $299.99 in North America and £279.99 in the United Kingdom, with additional accessories available at a premium. [Featured Image by Nintendo]

