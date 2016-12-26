PS4 And Xbox One Games Up To 75 Percent Off On Amazon Christmas Sale

Amazon has been feeling the Christmas spirit this 2016 as they recently released a swarm of digital games for the PS4, Xbox One, PS3, PS vita, and Xbox 360. Some of the deals are pretty sweet and can fetch up to 75% off on the Amazon Christmas Sale. The Amazon Christmas sale list is a good mix of triple-A games as well as some pretty good indie games. Gamers should definitely grab this opportunity from Amazon before the Christmas season passes by as Amazon would probably revert to normal pricing after the year ends. This Amazon Christmas Sale list will feature the biggest deals to grab from the website. For a full list of Christmas gaming deals from Amazon, check out this list from All For Game News. For those looking for the best deals from Amazon this Christmas, here are some of the best deals for the PS4 and Xbox at the Amazon Christmas sale list for digital games. PS4 Final Fantasy XV Amazon sure is going to make a lot of fans happy as this recently released game is already on their sale list this Christmas. For those who have yet to pick up a copy of this beautiful game would be glad to know that it can be purchased at Amazon for $39.59. That will give gamers who were planning to buy the game this Christmas season a good $20 savings. Check out the official #FFXV 101 Trailer – it shows off the characters, gameplay mechanics and more! [1/2] pic.twitter.com/I0lBEuYinM — Final Fantasy XV (@FFXVEN) November 21, 2016 Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2 Two of the greatest first person shooters this generation can be bought for a fraction of the price at Amazon this Christmas. This bundle consists of both games and will give gamers a half price slash at $75 for two games. So for those who missed out on the gorgeous Battlefield 1 game and would like to play something more recent like Titanfall 2 then grab this amazing Christmas offer from Amazon. Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Rise of the Tomb Raider is the second installment in the Lara Croft reboot series. It is also one of the best games to come out of 2015. Getting the 20 year celebration edition will give gamers new content, coop mode for endurance play, as well as a slew of additional DLCs. Gamers can grab Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration for only $30 dollars this Christmas season at the Amazon store. Xbox One Gears of Wars 4: Standard Edition When one mentions the Xbox gaming lineup, the Gears of Wars franchise automatically gets mentioned. Gears of Wars 4 continues the impressive run of one of Xbox’s most successful franchise. Amazon has listed the game at only $39.99 this Christmas season and that should be enough to get gamers scrambling for this one. Simply put, anyone who owns an Xbox one should not be caught without a Gears of Wars game. NOW AVAILABLE: The new Gears eSports Supporter Pack 2 (+ extra eSports item slot & improved character chance). Info: https://t.co/sx1CDDEM0L pic.twitter.com/Yz8YztdVlU — Gears of War eSports (@eSportsGears) December 14, 2016 Dead Rising 4: Deluxe Edition Just recently released, Dead Rising 4: Deluxe Edition is getting a 25% discount at the Amazon Christmas sale. Players can grab the Deluxe Edition which includes a good chunk of exclusive content. Christmas days would be well spent immersing and surviving in a zombie-infested open world. Amazon lists the game at about $59.99 and is definitely one of the best deals for a game just released early this month. Forza Motorsports 6 Deluxe Edition Amazon sure is in a giving mood this Christmas season as it has slashed the Forza Motorsports 6 Deluxe Edition to half price at their store. At only $41, speed enthusiasts will have the Deluxe Edition that includes the base game plus the Fast and Furious car pack, Ten Year Anniversary car pack, and a VIP membership. Merry Christmas for the guys at Amazon indeed. [Featured Image by David McNew/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx