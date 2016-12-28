‘Re:ZERO – Starting Life In Another World – Death Or Kiss’ Official Trailer For Visual Novel Released: Upcoming PS4 And PS Vita Game’s Screenshots Revealed

Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Death or Kiss, a console quality visual novel loosely based on the popular Japanese anime Re:ZERO Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu, has a new official trailer that confirms many details already released but also hints at some new information about the upcoming PS4 And PS Vita game. Developers 5pb have shared the debut trailer for Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Death or Kiss visual novel. The first trailer of the game doesn’t reveal much about how the game is actually played, but it does offer a lot of dialogue from two of the most popular female characters: Rem and Ram. The duo essentially hints at gameplay and offers some unreleased information about the visual novel. [Image by 5pb/MAGES] As reported by the Inquisitr earlier, the game is loosely based on the based on author Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka’s Re:ZERO light novel series. However, the developers have drawn a singular aspect from the anime about Subaru’s painfully repetitive death and rebirth. The makers have developed an entirely new storyline which is based on an anime called Another Episode with the Candidates for Next Ruler. The backstory of Natsuki Subaru relies on the popular Isekai genre, which means the protagonists are transported to “another world.” However, unlike any other hero in other Japanese manga or anime, Subaru doesn’t gain superhuman strength or the ability to cast spells or even put up a decent fight. In fact, Subaru gains the painful ability of dying, only to resurrect at a preset point in the past. The anime showed how the inexperienced Subaru gains knowledge and insight through his painfully repetitive death sequences to get rid of the “Fate of Death” curse. [Image by 5pb/MAGES] The trailer repeatedly mentions the date March 23, 2017. It has been noted in the past that the visual novel will be released on this date. 5pb also announced it would release a 11,340 yen limited edition of Re:ZERO Death or Kiss alongside the 8,100 yen standard edition of the game in Japan. However, the creators haven’t confirmed if the visual novel will be available for other gaming consoles besides Sony’s PS4 and PS Vita. RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR ‘Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Death or Kiss’ Visual Novel Gets Konomi Suzuki, While Limited Edition Makes You Choose Between Rem And Ram ‘Re:ZERO’ Video Game ‘Death Or Kiss’ Price, Launch Date, Platforms, And Gameplay Revealed: A Battlefield Of Emotions For Subaru, Ram, Rem, Emilia, And Other ‘Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ Anime Girl Characters Re:ZERO Video Game ‘Death or Kiss’ Storyline: Subaru’s Battles Are Still Fatalistic But The Battlefield Is Emotions And A Kiss From Ram, Rem, Emilia, Or Other ‘Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ Anime Girl Characters Is Goal ‘Re:ZERO’ Video Game ‘Death Or Kiss’ Features New Story/Gameplay For Ram, Rem, Emilia, And Other ‘Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ Anime Girl Characters The promotional video doesn’t delve much into Subaru’s ordinary past or his extraordinary journey in the fatalistic world where he meets Emilia and falls in love. As reported by the Inquisitr, Subaru ends up in the Kingdom of Lugnica in the visual novel. Players find themselves in the midst of a contest called the “Beauty Queen Election.” The contest is participated by all the female characters introduced in the anime, namely Emilia, Ram, Rem, Beatrice, Felt, Priscilla, Anastasia, and Crusch. [Image by 5pb/MAGES] The beauties are competing for a royal treasure called “Metia.” A treasure beyond compare, the prize is supposed to have mystical powers. Besides bestowing good luck, the award winner would magically transform into royalty, who will be honored throughout the kingdom. Unfortunately, the award is cursed with “Fate of Death,” and Subaru handles it. After fondling the Metia, Subaru has no option other than try and avoid death by securing a kiss from one of the main heroines, Emilia, Ram, Rem, Beatrice, Felt, Priscilla, Anastasia, and Crusch. [Image by 5pb/MAGES] The gameplay is expected to be quite engaging as the player’s progress depends on the choices the in-game character makes. The developers have promised endless hours of entertainment as each choice slightly alters the progress and outcome. The promotional video implied there could eight possible endings to the Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Death or Kiss game. The Japanese trailer, titled “Let’s become a novelist,” further hinted there could be eight endings, one each for Emilia, Ram, Rem, Beatrice, Felt, Priscilla, Anastasia, and Crusch. [Featured Image by MF Bunko J/White Fox]

