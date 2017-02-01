'The Elder Scrolls Online' Expands To Morrowind This June With Largest Zone Yet And New Class

Fans of The Elder Scrolls Online will finally receive one of the most requested areas since the game first launched two years ago. Bethesda Softworks announced the Morrowind expansion is coming this June to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC with the massively multiplayer game’s largest zone and an all new class. The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind is scheduled for a June 6, 2017 release across all platforms. It brings the main land of Vvardenfell to the game after players have spent time pecking around on the surrounding areas of Stonefalls, the Deshaan Plains, and Bal Foyen since the game’s launch. This is a chance for Elder Scrolls lovers to visit Vivec City in its infancy, 700 years prior to the events of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. The Red Mountain has not yet erupted, giving players a chance to visit the mushroom towers of the Telvanni wizards and the docks Sedya Neen prior in their full glory. Bethesda explained The Elder Scrolls Online will feature the same “geographic footprint” and landmarks as the original Morrowind during a Twitch livestream reveal. Naturally, it is up to the players to save the world once again: “Morrowind is in dire peril and it’s up to player heroes to help Vivec, the legendary warrior-poet and Guardian of Vvardenfell, solve the mystery of his mysterious illness, regain his strength—and save the world from ultimate destruction.” The “ultimate destruction” take the form of a meteor hurtling to the world of Tamriel. Numerous quests and sidequests will be available to undertake, including the opportunity to partner with the Morag Tong, the ancient precursor to the Dark Brotherhood. [Image by Bethesda Softworks] Thanks to the One Tamriel update, all the quests and zones scale appropriately to the player’s level. This will allow veterans to be challenged when arriving to Vvardenfell and those pulled in by the Morrowind expansion to enjoy the new zones immediately. The Morrowind expansion also features The Elder Scrolls Online‘s first new class, the Warden. This nature-based magic class comes with a War Bear animal companion capable of causing quite of destruction and distraction in the heat of battle. Those that jump into the expansion will also find new 4v4v4 player versus player arena battles. This arena is exclusive to the Ashlands, so those interested will need to purchase the expansion. [Image by Bethesda Softworks] The Elder Scrolls Online is a pay-to-play MMORPG. This means players can buy once and play as much as they like. Expansions do cost money, however. Bethesda is offering several options, including an upgrade and various collector’s editions. The full collector’s edition is the fanciest thanks to the Dwarven Colossus Statue and physical map of Morrowind. Standard Edition – ($59.99): The Standard Edition includes The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind and the base game, The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited. Upgrade Edition – ($39.99): If you already own a copy of The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited, you can grab the Upgrade Edition to add Morrowind to your collection. Digital Collector’s Edition – ($79.99): The Digital Collector’s Edition gives you both The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited and Morrowind as well as: An Armored War Horse clad with Dwarven Plate. A Dwarven Spider Pet A Morag Tong Converter that will allow you to customize your gear in the style of the Morag Tong. Exclusive Character Emotes All the content in the pre-order Discovery Pack bonus. Digital Collector’s Upgrade – ($59.99): This package features all the items available in the Digital Collector’s Edition except for a copy of The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited. Collector’s Edition – ($99.99): The physical Collector’s Edition includes everything in the Digital Collector’s Edition, plus: A 12″ Dwarven Colossus Statue. A large-format, full-color book chronicling Morag Tong Assassin Naryu’s journey through Tamriel. A full map of Morrowind. A steel book case featuring the marks of the Tribunal and Vivec. Additionally, pre-ordering The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind also grants the Discovery Pack which comes with the following: An exclusive Warden Costume that lets all classes match the Warden’s garb seen in the announcement trailer. A Dwarven War Dog pet. Treasure maps that point you in the direction of some of Vvardenfell’s greatest rewards. A Dwarven Crown Crate that gives you a chance to get Dwarven-themed pets, costumes, and mounts. Experience Scrolls that allow you to gain 50% more experience for two hours. [Featured Image by Bethesda Softworks]