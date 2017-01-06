'Tom Clancy's The Division' 1.6 Update: Reddit User Finds Dark Zone Leaderboard, Possible PTS Date Hint, And Microtransactions In The Future? [Rumors]

Tom Clancy’s The Division 1.6 update is being anticipated in year two and with it a Reddit user “seb851s” discovered a screen shot of what may be a Dark Zone leaderboard. A datamine discovery had already revealed what could be a leaderboard and now there are screenshots that supports this revelation. There is also a possible PTS date coming next week. Microtransaction Buzz Revisited There’s also some buzz going around regarding hints at possible future microtransactions. This occurred early last year, too. Could Massive also be going the way of free-to-play for year two content in The Division? Fans have been busy deciphering or filtering out lines of code in the datamine leak. They came across this particular line that could suggest microtransaction possibilities in the future. “Unlocks a pack of 1000 Phoenix Credits for use in Tom Clancy’s The Division®.” So does this mean instead of farming Phoenix Credits the old fashioned way, one could bypass this and just make an online purchase for these credits instead? RUMOR: Are these pics of the new DZ Leaderboards? Thanks to seb851s for the #datamine https://t.co/9exdpUZ7et #TheDivision pic.twitter.com/Gr6Q3uPuMx — Parzival_ZA ???????? (@Nathan_Keeley) January 6, 2017 Perhaps players have forgotten that Ubisoft had issued a statement last year that there will be no such microtransactions as was once speculated, according to PC Gamer and that Phoenix Credits are “purely an in-game mechanic.” “In Tom Clancy’s The Division, there is no in-game currency that you can buy with real-world money. There will be DLC packs available through first party stores containing customization items, but these are optional and limited to items that have no influence on gameplay. An example of this are themed outfits for the agent’s customization slots.” It was even further emphasized last year by Ubisoft via Eurogamer that there will indeed not be microtransactions. This even included vanity items. So it was even questionable then on what constituted as a “microtransaction” as PC Gamer thought it to be not entirely clear in its definition, but it was later clarified by Ubisoft in the aforementioned statement. This is quite common in the gaming community and according YouTuber Like Butter, he says this trend may be due in part by companies like EA and Activision who got the ball rolling on this method. If done properly, microtransactions can work. Hearthstone is such an example and was touted more of a “pay-to-win” method where you’d pay for progression. Like Butter made comparisons to other games in how it did work for some of them. Rainbow Six Siege already uses microtransactions, so why not The Division game, right? For instance, according to Gamespot you can purchase 600 Rainbow Six Siege Credits for $4.99. “R6 Credits are an optional premium currency that will be available at launch in packs of 600, 1200, 2670, 4920 or 7560. A pack of 600 R6 Credits will cost $4.99 USD, with larger bundles offering more Credits per dollar.” Will Tom Clancy’s The Division work well with a microtransaction method should this datamined code turn out to be true? Will it be released in 1.6 or at least within the year two content? Reddit Dark Zone Leaderboard Found? An interesting reveal was made via Reddit where what could be a leaderboard has been discovered. This is not confirmed. RUMOR: Are these pics of the new DZ Leaderboards? Thanks to seb851s for the #datamine https://t.co/9exdpUZ7et #TheDivision pic.twitter.com/Gr6Q3uPuMx — Parzival_ZA ???????? (@Nathan_Keeley) January 6, 2017 As you can see, the picture looks like its in a Dark Zone checkpoint. The stats there listed seem to mirror that of those found on the stats screen of UPlay. Under “Rogue Activities” there is seen “Survive Manhunts”, “Hijack Extractions”, “Kill Named Enemies”, and “Kill Rogues.” There was also “Weekly Activities” show on screen. Take this with a grain of salt, as this is only rumored. The Division PTS Release Date? Over at Gaming Bolt, there was an update regarding the Elite Task Force who was chosen to work with Massive’s sister company Red Storm on the 1.6 update. This force will be comprised of content creators and the community in delving further into the future of the Tom Clancy game. The developers look to be hinting at a Public Test Server (PTS) release come next week from Jan. 11 to 13. [Featured Image by Ubisoft]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx