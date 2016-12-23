Video Game Releases For 2017: 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,' 'Gran Turismo Sport,' 'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' Among The Most Anticipated And Rumored Titles We Know About

There are bound to be a lot of video games released in 2017, and as always there will be the ones which everybody buys immediately, and the ones which fly under the radar. Sometimes a new release will surprise you, like Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor did, and some will let you down, like the PC port of Batman: Arkham Knight. Activision and Ubisoft usually have a new Call of Duty and Assassin’s Creed, respectively. However, both recently attempted to stop that trend in order to put more work into recent releases, such as COD: Infinite Warfare. AC: Empire, as it’s currently being named, could be delayed into 2018, says IGN. We can probably expect both to be released sometime in the September to November window of 2018 to grab Holiday shopper money if they are delayed. Other confirmed video game releases for 2017 include Gran Turismo, Marvel Vs Capcom, Metal Gear, Star Wars: Battlefront, The Legend of Zelda, Injustice, and Uncharted. VG247 has a complete list, including some welcome follow-ups and some you probably don’t know anything about. ‘Marvel Vs Capcom’ is among the new releases slated for 2017. [Image by Capcom] January Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone (PS4) – January 10 Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 (PS4) – January 12 Rise & Shine (PC, Xbox One) – January 13 Pit People (PC, Xbox One) early access – January 13 Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star (PS4, Vita) – January 17 Gravity Rush 2 (PS4) – January 18 (EU), January 20 (U.S.) Dragon Quest 8: Journey of the Cursed King (3DS) – January 20 Tales of Berseria (PC, PS4) – January 24/27 Resident Evil 7 (PC, PS4, PSVR, Xbox One) – January 24 Memoranda (PC) – January 25 Disgaea 2 (PC) – January 31 Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers (PS4, Vita) – January 31 Divide (PS4) – January 31 Hitman: The Complete First Season (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – January 31 Yakuza 0 (PS4) – January 2017 February Nights of Azure (PC) – February 7 Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book (PC) – February 7 Nioh (PS4) – February 7 North America, February 8 EU, February 9 UK For Honor (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – February 14 Sniper Elite 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – February 14 Halo Wars 2 (PC, Xbox One) – February 21 Lego Worlds (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – February 21 Ys Origin (PS4, Vita) – February 21 Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4) – February 28 U.S./March 1 EU, UK Torment: Tides of Numenera (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – February 28 Aaero (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – February Night in the Woods (PC) – February ‘Halo Wars 2’ is coming in 2017. [Image via Microsoft/Xbox] March Ghost Recon: Wildlands (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – March 7 Nier: Automata (PS4) – March 7 North America/March 10 EU Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PSVR, Rift, Vive) – March 14 Danganronpa 1&2 Reload (PS4) – March 14 NA, March 17 EU Troll and I (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – March 21 Dreamfall Chapters (PS4, Xbox One) – March 24 Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (PS4) – March 28 MLB The Show 17 (PS4) – March 28 Nintendo Switch console launch – March Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 (PC, Xbox One) – March Routine (PC) – March April Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – April 4 Persona 5 (PS4) – April 4 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – April 7 Yooka-Laylee (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – April 11 SUDA51’s The Silver Case remaster (PS4) – April 18 North America/April 21 EU Dragon Quest Heroes 2 (PS4) – April 25 North America/April 28 EU Quarter One Outlast 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Q1 2017 South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Q1 2017 The Fall Part 2: Unbound (PS4) – Q1 2017 Syberia 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Q1 2017 Styx: Shards of Darkness (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Q1 2017 Everspace – full release (PC, Xbox One) – Q1 2017 The Wild Eight (PC, Xbox One) – Q1 2017 Black the Fall (PC, consoles) – Q1 2017 Friday the 13th: The Game – (PC) – early 2017 Hollow Knight: Beneath and Beyond – (PC, Wii U) – early 2017 NeuroVoider (PS4, Xbox One) – early 2017 Mirage: Arcane Warfare (PC) – early 2017 Robo Recall (PC Oculus Rift) – early 2017 Shadow Warrior 2 (PS4, Xbox One) – early 2017 Verdun – (Xbox One) – early 2017 Strafe (PC, PS4) – early 2016 Impact Winter (PC) – early 2017 Victor Vran (PS4, Xbox One) – early 2017 Tekken 7 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – early 2017 The Church in the Darkness (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – early 2017 Vikings – Wolves of Midgard (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – early 2017 Mass Effect: Andromeda (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – early 2017 Blackwood Crossing (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – early 2017 Hand of Fate 2 (PC, PS4) – early 2017 Megaton Rainfall (PS4, PSVR) – early 2017 Old Time Hockey (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – early 2017 Quarter Two Lego City Undercover (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – Spring 2017 Little Nightmares (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Spring 2017 Get Even (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Spring 2017 Sonic Mania (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Spring 2017 Gorogoa (iOS, PC) – Spring 2017 What Remains of Edith Finch (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Spring 2017 Toukiden 2 (PS4) – Spring 2017 Cuphead (PC, Xbox One) – mid 2017 Celeste (PC, PS4) – mid 2017 Agony (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Q2 2017 Arktika.1 (PC Oculus Rift) – Q2 2017 Gas Guzzlers Extreme – (PS4) – Q2 2017 Elite: Dangerous – (PS4) – Q2 2017 Valkyria Revolution – (PS4, Vita, Xbox One) – Q2 2017 Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – (PC, PS4) – Q2 2017 Fallen Legion – (PS4, Vita) – first half 2017 Summer and Later Releases Hello Neighbor (PC) – Summer 2017 Wipeout Omega Collection (PS4) – Summer 2017 Yakuza Kiwami (PS4) – Summer 2017 Berserk (Omega Force IP) (PC, PS4, Vita) – Autumn 2017 Project Sonic (PC, PS4, Switch) – Holiday 2017 Cultist Simulator (PC, tablets) – Halloween 2017 Rock of Ages 2 – (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Winter 2017 Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – second half 2017 Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – late 2017 Scalebound (PC, Xbox One) Ace Combat 7 (PS4, PSVR) – 2017 Sea of Thieves (PC, Xbox One) Agents of Mayhem (PC, PS4, Xbox One) Crackdown 3 (Xbox One) Detroit: Become Human (PS4) Rising Storm 2: Vietnam (PC) Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game (PC, PS4, Xbox One) Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PC, PS4, Xbox One) Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (1-3 remasters) (PS4) Overkill’s The Walking Dead (PC, PS4, Xbox One) Frozen Synapse 2 (PC) Frostpunk (PC) Nier: Automata (PC) Gwent: The Witcher Card Game (PC, PS4, Xbox One) Knack 2 (PS4) Hellblade (PC, PS4) The Culling full release (PC) Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord (PC) Farpoint (PSVR) The Elder Scrolls: Legends (PC, iOS, Android) LawBreakers (PC) Rime (PC, PS4) Hob (PC, PS4) Neopolis (PC, PS4) Vane (PS4) PaRappa the Rapper Remastered (PS4) LocoRoco Remastered (PS4) Patapon Remastered (PS4) Nex Machina (PS4) Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom (PS4) Dreadnought (PC, PS4) Full Throttle Remastered (PC, PS4) Absolver (PC, PS4) Move or Die (PS4) Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Uncharted 4 standalone DLC) (PS4) Windjammers (PS4, Vita) Omen of Sorrow (PC, PS4, Xbox One) Games of Glory (PC, PS4) Polybius (PS VR) Below (PC, Xbox One) Space Hulk: Deathwing (PS4, Xbox One) Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment (PC, PS4, Xbox One) Dauntless (PC) Surf World Series (PC, PS4, Xbox One) Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mobile) The Signal From Tölva (PC) Nidhogg 2 (PC, PS4) Dino Frontier (PS VR) Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (PS4, Vita) Osiris: New Dawn (PC, PS4, Xbox One) Lone Echo (PC, Oculus Rift) State of Decay 2 (PC, Xbox One) Lady Layton: The Millionaire Ariadone’s Conspiracy (3DS) Gran Turismo Sport (PS4) Pyre (PC, PS4) Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age (PS4) Need for Speed title (PC, PS4, Xbox One) Rain World (PC, PS4) Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) Dawn of War 3 (PC) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One) Seasons of Heaven (Switch) Fe (PC, PS4, Xbox One) Sea of Solitude (PC) Days Gone (PS4) Injustice 2 (PS4, Xbox One) Phantom Dust Remaster (Xbox One) Tokyo 42 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4) Death Stranding (PS4) God of War (PS4) Spider-Man game from Insomniac (PS4) Metal Gear Survive (PC, PS4, Xbox One) Fallout 4 VR (HTC Vive) Doom VR (HTC Vive) Quake Champions (PC) Vampyr (PC, PS4, Xbox One) Raiders of the Broken Planet (PC, PS4) Prey (PC, PS4, Xbox One) Kingdom Come: Deliverance (PC, PS4) Sundered (PC, PS4) Dragon Quest 11 (3DS, Switch, PS4) Japan The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Wii U, Switch) Which of these video game releases in 2017 are you most looking forward to? [Featured Image by lassedesignen / Shutterstock.com]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx