Xbox Scorpio: Specs, Tech Superior To Xbox One, But Free Games For Xbox 360 And PS4 Could Decide Popularity?

Microsoft unveiled the specifications of its supercharged Xbox One. Codenamed “Project Scorpio,” the latest gaming console appears far ahead of its time, and can potentially challenge Sony’s latest gaming consoles, the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. However, while Microsoft’s Project Scorpio certainly sounds great on the spec sheet, there are quite a few variables that will decide whether it can give PS4 Pro a run for its money. In a press release, Microsoft unveiled the specifications of Xbox Scorpio. While the specs are certainly impressive, they surprisingly stay true to the promise Microsoft had made about the gaming console. When quizzed about Project Scorpio, Microsoft had claimed that their next console will be “the most powerful console ever,” and with a customized CPU, an insanely powerful GPU, and oodles of GDDR5 RAM dedicated for 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) gaming that boasts blazing fast bandwidth, the company has delivered. The official specs for Xbox Project Scorpio: pic.twitter.com/1WgqE5Uvoy — Gaming Humor & News (@VGFGamers) April 6, 2017 It appears that with the Xbox Scorpio, Microsoft is attempting to create a new generation of gaming consoles. These souped-up consoles will effortlessly run immersive games at native 4K UHD at 60 frames per second frame rate, a feat that other gaming consoles have been struggling with so far. Moreover, compared to Project Scorpio, the PS4 Pro appears more like a mundane iteration. Interestingly, Microsoft has promised that Xbox Scorpio will play Xbox 360 and Xbox One games, “All existing Xbox games (including Xbox One Backward Compatible titles) will run smoother, look better and load faster without requiring an update or any work from developers. All games running on Project Scorpio will achieve more consistent frame rates, faster load times, improved anisotropic filtering, and will run at their peak resolution if the title implemented dynamic scaling. In addition, developers will also have the option to update existing titles to further take full advantage of Project Scorpio’s advanced capabilities including full 4K assets and 4K resolution.” While Xbox Scorpio specs are certainly impressive and bound to win over console gamers who obsess over CPU speeds and graphical fidelity, Microsoft does face an intense challenge of dethroning Sony PS4. It is amply clear that with Project Scorpio, Microsoft is trying hard to regain its lost footing in the intensely competitive console market. Forza in 4K Ultra High Definition! @Xbox @XboxP3 @ForzaMotorsport #ProjectScorpio #Forza4K #BleedGreen https://t.co/SzcbYIiZtx pic.twitter.com/ab4wEBz0xM — Xbox Scorpio (@Xbox_Scorpio) April 6, 2017

As consistently proven by the previous console wars, specifications alone aren't enough to win and retain players. The most important aspect besides immersive graphics and smooth gameplay is the number of titles that the game console supports. Unfortunately for Microsoft, Sony still not only rules in this aspect, but has far more gaming consoles being used by gamers as compared to Microsoft’s offerings. According to a recently published report, there are more than twice as many Sony PlayStation 4 consoles out in the wild as Xbox One. Statistically speaking, Microsoft has sold about 26 million Xbox One game consoles. However, Sony has managed to sell 55 million PS4 consoles. Here is the same chart as before. But this time for Xbox sales. Note. Xbox One sales are estimated. Actual sales may vary. pic.twitter.com/ymHSt0KgNg — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 16, 2017 Besides the sheer number of consoles, Sony’s PlayStation 4 has dominated Microsoft’s Xbox on the software front as well. Sony has introduced several first-party offerings and Japan-developed games. Needless to add, majority of these games are exclusive to the PlayStation platform. Apart from introducing PS4 nearly a year before Xbox Scorpio, Sony infused the power of upscaling, an ability that Xbox One lacked. In fact, Sony allowed games to run in 4K HDR with a mere software update, but Microsoft mandated games be built from the ground up. As a result, there are far fewer titles that take full advantage of Xbox One S capabilities. Xbox Scorpio is Compact… Really Compact!#XboxScorpio pic.twitter.com/oPFtRRIS1d — Jamie ♏️oran (@JamieMoranUK) April 6, 2017 Fortunately, Microsoft has ensured that Xbox Scorpio doubles as a UHD Blu-ray player. Additionally, it does have some popular exclusive Halo and Gears of War franchises, but will they stand up against Uncharted 4 and Last of Us remake as well as the upcoming sequel? [Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]