“Saturday Night Live” mocked top Kellyanne Conway’s rise to fame with a musical number parodying “Chicago”. Kate McKinnon spent most of previous year doing spot-on impressions of both Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and Conway, but this time, her Conway portrayal was taken to the next level.Kate McKinnon’s “SNL” version of Kellyanne Conway has struggled with her role in the Donald Trump campaign.So why wouldn’t SNL find a Broadway number for her?”From just some dumb blueberry farm, I’m gonna be ‘Conway, ‘” she sings, referring to the summer days of her youth spent picking blueberries in Hammonton.When the song flashes back to the CNN interview, McKinnon’s Kellyanne looks bored, but she truly comes alive back on stage for her song, in which she imagines all the other TV news shows she’ll be able to appear on in a “sleeveless dress”. “Meet the Press”, “Fox and Friends”, hell, she’d even go on “The Chew” if they wanted her.But then she unleashes her inner Roxie Hart from “Chicago” and sings about her true desire: fame. “You know what’s weird?”Since 1998 I’ve posted thousands of articles online, and this is the first and last time I will write a fashion essay.”I’m a star and the audience loves me, and I love them”, Conway said, echoing the lyrics from the musical.