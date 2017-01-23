Gambia: US commends ECOWAS intervention

As Barrow was poised to enter Gambia, scores of West African soldiers entered the city on Sunday amid cheering crowds as part of a mission to secure the country and allow the president to safely take up office.But a top Barrow adviser, Mai Ahmad Fatty, said the declaration did not have the new leader’s approval.Barrow said the people of Gambia were very happy that the change they yearned for had finally come, adding that all hands must be on deck to develop the country. Barrow did not attend because he was advised not to return to Banjul for fear that the Jammeh regime would threaten him.According to global media reports ECOWAS has announced that if Jammeh does not cede power it will consider military intervention and has already prepared a standby force led by Senegal, the country’s immediate neighbor.The new government will try to stop any other of Jammeh’s belongings from slipping past the border, he said.Mr Jammeh had ruled The Gambia for 22 years after taking political power in a bloodless coup in 1994, but he was defeated in the December 1, 2016 elections by the leader of the Opposition Coalition, Adama Barrow.The regional operation was launched late on Thursday after Barrow was sworn in as president at Gambia’s embassy in neighbouring Senegal, but it was then halted to give Jammeh one last chance to leave peacefully.Worldwide rights lawyer Reed Brody said the declaration “doesn’t give him an amnesty, and under global law in fact you can’t amnesty certain crimes like torture and massive or systematic political killings”.”They were neutralised”, he said, without elaborating. “Depending where Jammeh ends up, though, the real obstacles to holding him accountable will be political”.As he waited for the arrival of the regional force in Banjul, Gambia defense chief Ousmane Badjie said the military welcomed it “wholeheartedly”.”Adama Barrow hopes to go back as quickly as possible”.Some of the 45,000 people who had fled the tiny country during the crisis began to return.Jammeh’s return would be in accordance with worldwide human rights law and his rights as a citizen and a former head of state, they stated in a joint declaration in Banjul.”I think it will be safer now”, said 20-year-old Kaddy Saidy, who was returning to Banjul with her three young children.During Jammeh’s reign, his government was accused of harsh treatment of opponents.