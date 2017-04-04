Lexi Thompson Denied LPGA Major Victory After Fan Emails Missed Rule Violation

Lexi Thompson should be celebrating her second LPGA major win, instead she’ll have to settle for second place. ESPN reported that during the final round of play Sunday at the ANA Inspiration tournament, officials approached the Florida native to inform her that she was being accessed a four-stroke penalty. The kicker? The violation had been committed the day before and wasn’t noticed by an LPGA official, but a fan watching on TV. Our statement regarding Lexi Thompson penalty. pic.twitter.com/bQrlIFrebQ — LPGA (@LPGA) April 3, 2017 Replays showed that when Thompson went to place her ball on the 17th hole, she placed it in the wrong spot, which brought her a two-stroke penalty. Since players have to sign their scorecards at the end of each round, Thompson was docked two more strokes for “returning an incorrect scorecard.” Lexi Thompson was assessed a 4-shot penalty for an incorrect marking of a ball and signing an incorrect card yesterday at #ANAInspiration pic.twitter.com/6pNJ5haql9 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 3, 2017 The penalty knocked Thompson out of the lead, but she was able to battle back over the final six holes to force a playoff with the eventual winner, South Korea’s So Yeon Ryu. Fans watching at home, including Tiger Woods, sounded off on Twitter after being alerted to Thompson’s penalty. There was no dispute that Thompson had committed the infraction, even if unintentional. The issue was with the manner in which it was discovered. Viewers at home should not be officials wearing stripes. Let’s go @Lexi, win this thing anyway. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2017 The Golf Channel reported that after the tournament Thompson credited the fans with helping her complete the final six holes. “It’s great to have the fan base that I do. They got me through the whole round. It’s unfortunate what happened. I did not mean that at all. I didn’t realize I did that (improperly replaced her ball). I fought strong through the finish and it was great to see the fans behind me.” Unfortunately for the LPGA, its men’s counterpart the PGA and the USGA, controversy surrounding rules, as well as when and how they are enforced, is becoming the rule, instead of an exception. As Anna Nordqvist watched the tournament play out, one has to wonder if she had flashbacks to last year’s U.S. Women’s Open, where she saw her chance of winning evaporate after being accessed a two-stroke penalty for grounded club. As FoxSports reported as the time, officials were criticized for how they informed Nordqvist and her playoff challenger Brittany Lang, who were in the middle of playing the third hole of a three-hole playoff, of the penalty. “Up first, Nordqvist hit her third shot onto the green when a USGA official stopped play to inform the players. Lang, then, had the benefit of knowing she had a sudden two-stroke advantage before hitting her third shot, leading some to criticize the timing of the announcement.” While Nordqvist shot a bogey, Lang would go on to par the hole and win the Open. Controversy is not exclusive to the LPGA. As noted by the Inquisitr last year, Dustin Johnson found himself in a similar situation as Lexi Thompson. During the 2016 U.S. Open, Johnson alerted officials that he may have inadvertently caused the ball to move backwards while putting on the fifth hole. After sharing his version of what happened, he was told to continue his play. By the time he reached the 12th hole, Johnson was told he might be accessed a penalty and wasn’t informed that he had been accessed a one-stroke penalty until he had completed play. While he was able to hold off three other players to seal the victory, his fellow golfers defended him on Twitter while questioning the USGA, the association which oversees both the U.S. Open and the U.S. Women’s Open. .@McIlroyRory and @JordanSpieth weigh in on #DustinJohnson potential penalty situation. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/vF23G8E0a8 — NBCSN (@NBCSN) June 19, 2016 As for Lexi Thompson, she showed true sportsmanship. Thompson stayed for an hour after the heartbreaking loss to sign autographs for fans. In an Instagram post later that evening, Thompson reiterated how thankful she was for the fan support as she played the last six holes. A day later, Thompson took to Instagram again. This time, to congratulate Ryu, address the controversy and defend the officials. Let me start by congratulating Seo Yun Ryu on her playoff victory yesterday at the ANA Inspiration. She fought extremely hard and played amazing golf. I don’t want anything that happened yesterday to take away from Seo Yun’s victory. The LPGA rules officials made a judgment call at the moment, and we as professional golfers must accept it, no matter how painful it is. What happened was not intentional at all, I would never do that purposely. And I hope everyone knows that. I want to thank the amazing fans out on the course for all their support. Their cheering helped get me through those last 6 holes. Hearing all the fans cheer me on after every shot, going to every tee, truly brought tears to my eyes every time. I also want to thank the fans around the world who have reached out to me to offer their support, and for being there for me in this difficult situation. Your support means so much to me ……. I’m so blessed to have you all as my fans. [Featured Image by Alex Gallardo/AP Photo]