Pregnant Server Gets A $900 Tip Just In Time For Christmas

It’s a Christmas gift she never expected. It was a typical day for Sarah Clark when she was working her shift as a server at the Pita Jungle in Phoenix, Arizona, this month. But that changed when she looked down at a receipt and saw that a customer had left a $900 tip on a $61.30 bill. “You always hear about these [things] happening, but you never expect to be the recipient of it,” Clark, who is nine months pregnant, told KPHO. “It’s a huge, huge help for me and my family.” The customer who left the generous tip also included a note. “This is God’s money — He gave it to us so we could give it to you. God bless,” it states. AOLon The receipt that changed Sarah Clark’s holiday season. Clark told local news outlets that the customer is someone she is friendly with and has served before. With her fiancé scheduled for knee surgery and Clark planning to go on maternity leave, the extra cash couldn’t have come at a better time. AOLon Clark says that the money will help her and her fiance when the new baby arrives. “I couldn’t have asked for anything more right now,” Clark said, according to KPNX. “It’s going to help with bills, with rent, with being able to stay home and spend some more time with my baby.” Clearly, it pays to be nice.

